Telecom secretary's US visit focussed on critical aspects of India's tech prowess, global collaboration

New Delhi [India], January 17 : The Secretary at the Department of Telecommunications, Neeraj Mittal, during his recent visit to the US which started on January 12 addressed various critical aspects of India's technological prowess and global collaboration.

In Washington, the Secretary delivered a keynote on 'Technology Diplomacy: Navigating the Geopolitical Landscape' at the PanIIT 2024 event. Emphasizing India's digital transformation, he underscored the importance of tech diplomacy for diversifying the supply chain, crucial for the growth of the ICT sector.

A joint work plan was inked with PanIIT USA, fostering expertise exchange for Indian research projects and guiding startups towards the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

In a strategic move to bolster India's self-reliance in Quantum Communications, the Secretary visited the University of Chicago.

Engaging in deep-diving sessions and touring Quantum Communication labs, he explored potential collaborations in Quantum Networks and Quantum Teleportation. This initiative aims to elevate R&D, foster innovation, and fortify the startup ecosystem in Quantum Communications within India.

As part of his visit, the Secretary met Deputy NSA, USA, Ann Neuberger, resulting in the formalization and release of the 'US-India OpenRAN Acceleration Roadmap.'

This milestone agreement promotes collaboration for interoperability and scaled deployments of OpenRAN products. Both sides concurred on joint efforts in Next Generation Communication Technologies, marking a significant stride towards global technological advancement.

At the World Bank, the Secretary met Senior MD Axel van Trotsenburg, VP South Asia Martin Raiser, VP Infrastructure Guangzhe Chen, and Director Strategy and Operations Qimiao Fan. Discussions revolved around India's initiatives in Digital Public Infrastructure, Cell Broadcast Technology, and the promotion of the startup ecosystem.

The World Bank was invited to join the 'AI for Good' effort of ITU/UN, with a specific focus on the South Asian and African regions.

