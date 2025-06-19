Telecom wireless ARPU rises 0.64% to Rs 182.95 in March quarter: TRAI

New Delhi [India], June 19 : The Monthly Average Revenue per User (ARPU) of telecom players, a metric represents the average revenue a business generates from each of its users, for wireless service increased by 0.64 per cent, from Rs 181.80 in December 2024 to Rs 182.95 in quarter ending March current year, according to the data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

As per the report, on a Y-O-Y basis, monthly ARPU for wireless service increased by 19.16 per cent in this quarter.

The ARPU per month for the prepaid segment is Rs 182.53, and the ARPU per month for the postpaid segment is Rs 187.48 for QE March of the current year, the data shows.

Telecom operators have seen a rise in ARPU following the recent tariff hikes.

On an all-India average, the overall Minutes Of Usage (MOU) per month increased by 1.64 per cent from 1009 in QE Dec 2024 to 1026 in QE Mar 2025, the quarterly data shows.

The data shows that India's internet subscribers dipped marginally from 970.16 million at the end of December 2024 to 969.10 million at the end of the March quarter, registering a quarterly rate of decline of 0.11 per cent,

According to the TRAI's "Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report", the internet subscriber base is comprised of a Broadband Internet subscriber base of 944.12 million and a Narrowband Internet subscriber base of 24.98 million.

The quarterly data shows that the broadband Internet subscriber base decreased by 0.09 per cent from 944.96 million at the end of Dec-24 to 944.12 million at the end of Mar-25.

The narrowband Internet subscriber base decreased from 25.20 million at the end of Dec-24 to 24.98 million at the end of March.

The quarterly data shows that wireline subscribers decreased from 39.27 million at the end of Dec-24 to 37.04 million at the end of Mar-25, with a quarterly rate of decline of 5.67 per cent.

The telecom regulator said that the decrease is due to the accounting of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) subscribers in the wireless category.

On a Y-O-Y basis, wireline subscriptions increased by 9.62 per cent at the end of QE Mar-25, the data shows.

Further, the data shows that the wireline tele density decreased from 2.79 per cent at the end of December of 2024 to 2.62 per cent at the end of March 2025, with a quarterly rate of decline of 5.88 per cent.

