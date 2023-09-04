Telemedicine Revolutionizes the Way Medical Certificates Are Issued Online

India PR Distribution

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 4: Telemedicine allows healthcare professionals to deliver affordable healthcare solutions to patients far and wide without having to meet them physically. This also helps healthcare professionals to manage their time better and puts less pressure on existing healthcare setups.

According to a Statista analysis, in India, the telemedicine market was worth close to 1900 million dollars in 2022. The country’s telemedicine market has gradually grown since 2010 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 35% from 2020 to 2025. While telemedicine was always around the adoption really skyrocketed during the pandemic, it effectively reduced walk-ins into primary healthcare centres and allowed patients to get healthcare services with ease. From doctor consultations, follow up on existing medical issues or requesting for medical certificates could be easily obtained online after a virtual doctor consultation.

The Government of India's flagship telemedicine initiative, eSanjiveeni - National Telemedicine Service of India is a step towards digital health equity to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC). eSanjeevani facilitates quick and easy access to doctors and medical specialists from your smartphones anywhere in India.

The benefits of telemedicine are manifold:

- Access to quality medicare services from remote regions

- Low cost and timely delivery of healthcare services

- Quick turnaround and curated record keeping

How telemedicine is used for providing medical certificates:

Telemedicine is a way that doctors commonly use to give out medical certificates online, which are often referred to as "sick leave or fitness notes." Instead of patients physically going to the doctor's office, doctors can write a sick/fitness note directly to the patient on email or by post.

The Different Types Of Medical Certificates are –

1) Medical Certificate Online for Sick Leave – A medical leave certificate issued by a Registered Medical Practitioner stating the medical reason for taking leave. Types of medical leave certificates are as follows –

a) Medical Leave Certificate for Work

b) Medical Leave Certificate for University/College/School

c) Medical Leave Certificate for Gym Membership Cancellation

d) Medical Leave Certificate for Travel and Holiday Cancellation or general medical certificate for leave at office.

2) Medical Certificate for Recovery– A certificate issued by a Registered Medical Practitioner stating the person is no more suffering from the previous medical condition.

3) Medical Certificate for Caretaker – A certificate issued by a Registered Medical Practitioner for taking care of your loved ones.

4) Medical Certificate for Fitness – A medical fitness certificate issued by a Registered Medical Practitioner after a Fitness examination stating fit for all activities. Types of medical fitness certificates are as follows –

a) Fit to Fly Medical Fitness Certificate

b) Fit to Work Medical Fitness Certificate

c) Sports Medical Fitness Certificate

d) Fit to Join Medical Fitness Certificate for University and Schools.

5) Medical Certificate for Adoption – A certificate issued by a Registered Medical Practitioner after a Fitness examination stating fit for adopting a child.

6) Medical Certificate for Form 1A for License Renewal – A certificate issued by a Registered Empaneled Medical Practitioner after a Fitness examination stating fit for renewing their driving license. Our empaneled doctors share the Form 1A Medical Certificate only after examining the patient’s eye and ear test.

7) Medical Certificate for Work from Home – A medical document that outlines a patient’s condition and suggests work from home in certain cases.

Medical Certificate For Students, Government Employees, and Private Employees

A medical certificate can only be issued in a certain format outlined by in the statutory guidelines. Be it students or employees from Government & Private sector companies all authorities follow a singular set of guidelines of a format for medical certificates.

Medical Certificate Form for Students –

The medical certificate format for students cannot be just any format but has to carry certain things to be valid. Though exam days are crucial times in a student’s life, they can experience unexpected scenarios at any time. Any inconvenient event can lead to an illness or disability, even during exam times when they are expected to perform their best. So while a student can be absent from exams but they need to prove to the school/ university that their absence was justified. In this case, any healthcare center where a student was treated should give a medical certificate form. And it should state that a student was unable to attend the course due to healthcare reasons.

Medical Certificate Form for Government and Private Employees-

Similarly for an employee, if an employee is missing office or on leave due to unavoidable circumstances or requesting to work from home. He/she needs to produce a medical certificate to support their medical issues. The medical document should be signed by the doctor who examined the patient and can claim that they could not attend school/college or office due to certain health reasons.

Step by step process to get a sick/fitness medical certificate online -

Step 1 – Log on to medicalcertificate.in to request an authentic medical certificate online

Step 2 – Fill out a form with your correct details

Step 3 – Schedule an appointment based on your convenience

Step 4 – The Doctor connects with you for a consultation

Step 6 – Post approval of the Doctor, the medical certificate is released on WhatsApp/Email or shipped by Post

Step by step process to get a Form 1A medical fitness certificate online for an International Driving License or Driving License Renewal-

1) Log on to medicalcertificate.in to request for a Form 1A

2) Fill out a form with your details

3) Proceed with an eye and ear test from the comfort of your home

4) Post approval of the Doctor, the medical certificate is released on email digitally or shipped by post

MedicalCertificate.in has been championing the cause of convenience and facilitating authentic medical certificates through their proprietary process and service. “We strive to provide 100% authentic doctor consultations and medical certificates for patients leveraging technology. Any certificate facilitated by us can be verified thus bringing in confidence to places where these certificates are submitted. We provide all types of medical certificates like Sick Leave Certificates, Fitness Certificates, Recovery Certificates, Caretaker’s Leave Certificates and custom formats based on the needs of the patient,” said Parul Pandey (COO).

Medicalcertificate.in is the most trusted online medical certificate issuance & telemedicine platform abiding by the NMC & WHO guidelines. Founded in 2022, the company is on a mission to make healthcare more accessible, convenient, and affordable for everyone. The platform currently works with 700+ doctors, is consistently rated 5 stars for service and follows all data storage guidelines outlined by regulatory authorities.

To get your medical certificate online contact - https://medicalcertificate.in | Call - 080-685-07810 | WhatsApp - +91-74839-86989

