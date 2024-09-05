Telengana is ready to develop AI ecosystem in the state: CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 5 : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Thursday, said that the state will implement the framework for artificial intelligence (AI), as it aspires to become a hotspot for the AI ecosystem in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of AI Global Summit 2024 in the state capital, he emphasised Hyderabad's capability to become a potential AI hub, citing that the city is "perfectly ready" for the AI revolution.

"When any new technology comes, it brings both hope and fear. Hope of how it will make our life better, and fear of disruption of jobs. If we think of India's future, no city is as perfectly ready as Hyderabad for the revolution," Telangana CM said emphasing the preparedness for facilitating the industry in the development of the AI ecosystem.

"In our city, we not only embrace the future but also create it. Our commitment to the artificial is not now but we have already taken big steps for AI. We want to lay a strong foundation for our future. Telangana AI Mission in partnership with NASSCOM will help us AI framework in Telangana. We will continue to bring government and industry experts together to drive innovation," he said.

CM Reddy further stated, "The AI Summit in Hyderabad is our declaration that we are ready for AI. We will create AI's future, and set standards."

During the event CM Reddy released the AI roadmap which was developed by the state government at the Global Summit.

The government has included 25 programs in the AI roadmap. Telangana is actively working towards a better ecosystem for the development of AI in the state.

During his visit to the US last week CM Reddy urged the diaspora to invest in the state at the Dallas IT Serve Alliance meet. Telangana's IT minister Sridhar Babu was also present at the event.

Addressing a mammoth gathering of IT Serve Alliance, the largest association of IT Services organizations based in the US, Reddy and Babu made a strong pitch to the members to actively consider investments in Hyderabad and Telangana, and partner in any of the plethora of projects and engagements being created for the diaspora.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor