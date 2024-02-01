Telugu Desam Party hails interim Union Budget

Amaravati, Feb 1 The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) hailed the interim Union Budget for 2024-25 but slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for utterly failing to get funds for implementing the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh State Bifurcation Act.

TDP state unit president Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu hailed the Union budgetary proposals presented to the Lok Sabha by the Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The Union budgetary proposals are designed in such a way that by 2047 by which time the country will be completing a century of becoming an independent India to take the nation to join the list of the developed countries in the world," Atchen Naidu said in a statement here.

The decisions taken by the Centre in designing the budgetary proposals are certainly towards achieving this goal, the TDP State unit president felt. Atchen Naidu welcomed the top priority to creating basic amenities and providing job opportunities to the youth.

"It is highly appreciable that Rs 11 lakh crore has been allocated in the budgetary proposals for creating basic amenities which will totally transform the nation's profile besides announcing the decision to implement the Skill India Mission to the youth in the country," the TDP State president felt.

Atchen Naidu recalled that Andhra Pradesh stood on top in the country during 2014-19 in providing job opportunities to the youth through skill development.

He, however, said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has miserably failed in getting funds for the State though it is almost 10 years since the State Bifurcation Act has come into force.

"The state has suffered heavily in all sectors in the past five years due to the negligent attitude adopted by the Jagan government," Atchen Naidu said and demanded a reply from Jagan what is that he has achieved in the past five years though his party has 31 MPs.

"Is it not the failure of Jagan that he did not even allocate funds for the 11 Central educational institutions set up in the state during the TDP regime as part of the bifurcation promise," he asked.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor