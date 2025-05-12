Temporary closure of 32 airports lifted following de-escalation of India-Pakistan tensions

New Delhi [India], May 12 : The temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for civil aircraft operations amid India-Pakistan tensions has been lifted with immediate effect, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) stated on Monday.

In a press release, the AAI stated that the airports' temporary closure was initially set to last until 05:29 hrs on May 15 but will now be available for civil aircraft operations.

"Attention Flyers: reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025. It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect. It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with Airlines and monitor Airline's websites for regular updates," the release read.

Meanwhile, Mohali Deputy Commissioner also stated that Chandigarh Airport was now open for normal civil flight operations with immediate effect as per information conveyed by CEO of the Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL).

"Chandigarh AirPort @ixcairport is now open for normal civil flight operations with immediate effect as per information conveyed by CEO CHIAL," the DC Mohali stated on X.

Earlier, the temporary airport closure was due to operational reasons amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following 'Operation Sindoor'.

Earlier on May 10, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations.

The list of 32 airports includes Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) earlier extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRS) due to operational reasons.

The reopening comes as a peaceful night was reported along the Line of Control (Loc) on May 11 and May 12, marking the first calm night in days after intense Pakistan retaliation to Operation Sindoor.

The operation launched on May 7 targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), prompting such retaliatory actions from Pakistan, including shelling and attempted drone attacks on Indian cities and military installations, which were neutralised by India's air defence systems.

