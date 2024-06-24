Ten Years at the Top: Impetus is India's Best Companies To Work For 2024 by Great Place to Work India

BusinessWire India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 24: Impetus Technologies is thrilled to announce its recognition as India's Best Companies To Work For 2024 by Great Place To Work® India, securing a prestigious spot in the Top 100. This honor reflects its relentless pursuit of creating a dynamic and inclusive workplace that fosters innovation, collaboration, and a positive work environment.

In addition to being named among the Top 100, Impetus Technologies has also achieved the exceptional distinction of being recognized among 'The Laureates.' This accolade is awarded to organizations that have consistently demonstrated excellence, as evidenced by Great Place To Work India over the past ten years.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 100 million employees from over 150 countries worldwide take the Great Place To Work for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 100 organizations among India's Best Companies To Work For 2024 have been recognized. These organizations among other practices particularly excel both on people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture. The report and the complete list (in alphabetical order) of India's Best Companies To Work For 2024 can be viewed on the website: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/.

Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO of Impetus expressed his gratitude and pride: "This year marks our 10th year of being recognized by Great Place To Work for an achievement that underscores our long-term commitment to employee well-being and organizational excellence. It's a reflection of the hard work, passion, and dedication of our incredible people. We will continue to strive for excellence and make Impetus a place where talent thrives and careers flourish."

