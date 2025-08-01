TENDER BUDS - Bags most promising startup at National Conclave "Role of CSR in Mission Viksit Bharat by 2047

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 1: The National Conclave "Role of CSR in Mission Viksit Bharat by 2047" and Indian Achievers' Awards 2025 were held in Le Meridien, New Delhi, on 15th July. Organised by Indian Achievers' Forum, a pioneer in recognising achievements since 2000, the summit in this 25th year, honoured eminent individuals and organisations working towards the Mission Viksit Bharat by 2047."

The chief guest of the event was Hon'ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway Shri Nitin Gadkari. The Guests of Honour were Smt. Rekha Sharma, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Smt. Smita Wagh, Hon'ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Government of India (also recipient of Sansad Bharati Samman), H.E. Mr. Mariano Agustin Caucino, Ambassador of Argentina to India, H.E.Ms. Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner, High Commission of the Republic of Rwanda, and Mr.Bui Trung Thuong, Trade Counsellor - Head of Trade Office Embassy of Vietnam, and Eva Kopecka,Head of Commercial & Economic Section, Embassy of the Czech Republic.

The Summit, powered by State Bank of India, brought together over 400 delegates including business leaders, CSR professionals, and numerous award winners from across India.

Tender Buds Capital Advisory Pvt Ltd was awarded IAF Promising startup of the year. Tender Buds, India's pioneering Fintech and marketplace dedicated to girl child education, is committed to empowering the young minds through education. Its mission is to dismantle barriers and facilitate bright futures by offering accessible education loans specifically tailored for female students.

Tender Buds an education finance marketplace, acknowledges the transformative impact of education and recognizes the challenges many young women encounter in pursuing their aspirations. The organization is devoted to creating financial solutions that empower and support their educational journey." In India, less than 27% of girls enroll in higher education, with financial constraints being one of the primary barriers to continuation" says CEO of Tender Buds Dr. Niteen Pawar. While strides have been made in bridging the gender gap in education, millions of promising young women are still denied access to quality learning due to economic hardship. The challenge is clear: if we are to realize the full potential of India's youth, targeted financial solutions must empower girls to pursue their academic dreams. Amid this pressing need, Tender Buds was born.

Dr.Pawar a seasoned education and business leader with over 27 years of experience in leadership roles across marquee organizations like Zee Learn, Icofp Ltd, Manipal Education Group, NMIMS, and Somaiya University also received the CEO of the Year Award from India Achievers Forum. Tender Buds Capital has emerged as India's premier fintech initiative for girl child education, reflecting Dr. Niteen's belief in empowering future generations through accessible education. The company has raised undisclosed amount from angel investors and is actively looking for series A funding. The funds will be invested in technology, manpower and geography expansion. The company targets 300 crore disbursement in the financial year 2025-26 through its network and online medium and will be launching innovative financial products for women in the coming year.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor