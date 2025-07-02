Tennis Legend Pat Cash Partners with ASE to Launch ‘The Invitational’ with ‘Cash for Charity’ – A Celebration of Tennis and Popular Culture

Melbourne [Australia], July 2: Former Wimbledon Champion and Tennis icon Pat Cash has partnered with Abler Sports & Entertainment – ASE (pronounced ‘ACE') to co-create ‘The Invitational' with ‘Cash for Charity' – a unique ‘festival of tennis' blending sport, tennis, music, food, lifestyle and popular culture, set to debut in January 2026 in Melbourne, in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

The inaugural edition will feature legendary athletes and prominent personalities in a format that will blend on-court action with off-court energy and entertainment.

The event will also feature a fundraising initiative – ‘Cash for Charity', adding purpose and impact.

“The Invitational is about more than tennis. I am proud to bring this to life with ASE, and do it in a way that celebrates the sport while supporting causes that matter.” said Pat Cash.

Ravi Krishnan, Founder and CEO of ASE, added: “This is what ASE is all about – creating Intellectual Properties that blend creativity and commerce, in collaboration with the right partners. Pat is an Australian legend who is both extraordinary and empathetic. The Invitational will reflect these qualities in combination with elegance and exclusivity, as a unique addition to the Summer of Tennis”.

Full details including schedule and format will be announced by ASE and Pat Cash closer to the event.

About ASE:

Abler Sports & Entertainment (ASE) is an IP and data-driven, full-service enterprise operating across sport, media, entertainment, music, fashion, food and lifestyle — with a global outlook and a focus on India and emerging markets.

Founded by sports industry pioneer Ravi Krishnan, ASE helps ambitious rightsholders, brands and talent create long-term value — through the ownership of IP, the power of engagement, and the convergence of culture and commerce.

ASE brings together global experience, local insight and thinking to build scalable, relevant and culturally resonant solutions.

Backed by a preeminent Investor Group and Advisory Board with over 300 years of combined experience, ASE combines strategic vision, operational depth and an unparalleled network of relationships with global business leaders.

If you would like more information, please contact Ravi Krishnan at ravi@aseworld.com, Shivam Srivastava shivam@aseworld.com

