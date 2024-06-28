Tenon FM Recognized in the "India Meets Britain Tracker 2024" for Outstanding Growth

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 28: Tenon FM, a leading integrated facilities management company and subsidiary of TenonGroup, a prominent Indian multinational specializing in private security and integrated facility management. Tenon FM is proud to be recognized in the prestigious "India Meets Britain Tracker 2024," released by Grant Thornton and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as the fastest-growing Indian-owned company. The report was released in the House of Lords and highlights the significant contributions of Indian companies to the UK economy.

Tenon FM's recognition as one of the leading Indian-owned companies in the UK underscores and top Indian employer in the UK amidst a dynamic economic landscape.This recognition is a testament to Tenon FM's commitment to innovation and its strategic approach to growth, inspiring the company to reach even greater heights.

India's dynamic economy, growing at an annual rate of over 8%, is set to supercharge the India-UK partnership. The prospect of a free trade deal between India and the UK, potentially increasing bilateral trade to more than $100 billion by 2030, positions companies like Tenon FM at the forefront of fostering international collaboration and economic growth.

TenonGroup's success story reflects its growth and the growing economic ties between India and Britain. With a strong presence across India, Singapore, and the UK, Tenonis a bridge fostering international collaboration. The company actively creates valuable job opportunities, solidifying its position as a critical player in the global market.

"The UK has become a strategic growth engine for Tenon FM, said Major ManjitRajain, Global Chairman, Tenon Group. Our double-digit growth and ranking as a top employer are not just milestones but building blocks for an even more impactful future. We are committed to becoming the leading facilities management partner in the UK, not only by delivering exceptional service but also by fostering a future-ready workforce and embracing sustainable practices that contribute to a thriving British economy."

About Tenon Group:

Tenon Group, established in 1995, boasts a rich heritage of over 29 years. The company has carved a niche in the competitive security and facility management sectors, offering comprehensive services. Tenon is a force to be reckoned with, with a workforce of 80,000 individuals and a leadership team boasting over 400 years of combined experience. The company manages over 350 million square feet of space and caters to more than 3100 clients across the globe.

