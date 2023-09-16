“Tera Hi Nasha” by Shekhar Khanijo ft. Reem Shaikh is a Celebration of Love, Music, And Life, The Ultimate Love Anthem for the Millennials & Gen Z

Written by Kunaal Vermaa, Music Composed by Saheal, and Directed by Rajvir Saini

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Singer and performer extraordinaire, Shekhar Khanijo, is back with a bang, ready to serenade audiences with his latest chartbuster, “Tera Hi Nasha”. Featuring the digital sensation and versatile actor, Reem Sameer Shaikh, this dynamic duo is all set to take the music world by storm.

“Tera Hi Nasha” unlike all his previous releases is a young, vibrant, and peppy romantic song, tailor-made for millennials and Gen Z to express their love and affection for their special someone. Shekhar Khanijo’s mellifluous vocals, combined with the enchanting presence of Reem Sameer Shaikh, create an intoxicating musical experience that will leave listeners enchanted and yearning for more.

In this song, Shekhar Khanijo ventures into uncharted territory, showcasing a different avatar that is sure to surprise and captivate his fans. The chemistry between Reem and Shekhar is nothing short of a dream, offering a visual and auditory treat that promises to tug at your heartstrings. The accompanying music video is a visual spectacle like no other. Bursting with color, vibrancy, and aesthetics that are a feast for the eyes.

Shekhar Khanijo has captured the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide with his soulful renditions. His contributions to hit songs like “Sohneya Sajna” feat. Shoaib Ibrahim & Zaara Yesmin, “Akhiyan” feat Karan Kundrra & Erica Fernandes, and “Kafan” feat Dheeraj Dhoopar & Daisy Shah have solidified his position as an exceptional talent in the music industry. Commenting on the release of the song, he says “Creating ‘Tera Hi Nasha’ has been a remarkable journey for me as an artist. I hope that ‘Tera Hi Nasha’ becomes more than just a song; I hope it becomes a soundtrack for moments of love, and a reminder that love is a beautiful journey. It’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, and I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished”

Reflecting on the song, Reem Sameer Shaikh says, “Working on ‘Tera Hi Nasha’ was an exhilarating journey, and I’m thrilled to have been a part of this vibrant and soulful creation. It’s a song that truly touched my heart, and I hope it resonates with all our listeners as well”. Further adding “Tera Hi Nasha” tells a tale of love, romance, and passion, viewers will find themselves transported to a world where emotions run deep, and love takes center stage”. Watch the song here https://youtu.be/1LCg_Y98rNA?si=62BMVGpv2crteAjA

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor