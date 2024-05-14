Terra Surfaces by Hafele

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 14: Terra, Hafele's in-house range of premium surfaces, defines all that is “Hafele” – it comes with Hafele's promise of exceptional German quality; its legacy of understanding kitchens; its expertise in engineered stone materials; and its commitment to service.

Terra is a Quartz dominated surface range (with a 20 mm thickness) that is immensely strong, versatile, and creatively workable for a wide array of home applications. While kitchen countertops take a prominent spot in this list of applications, Terra also creates possibilities in Wall-cladding, Kitchen backsplashes and Bathroom countertops across the home. This surface can also find an ideal space in Office reception counters, Restaurant bar counters or even backsplashes and wall-claddings in hotel lobbies and rooms.

The surfaces are food-grade safe and extremely easy to clean, maintain and use. They come with a uniform and high colour consistency owing to the patented Breton Technology. Due to the inherent properties of quartz, Terra surfaces are non-porous as well as anti-bacterial, making them 100% safe, hygienic, and long-lasting. They are also extremely immune to varying temperatures and do not decompose or change character when exposed to anything too hot or too cold.

These 5 elegant yet contemporary colours, Vena Oro, Olympia Gold, Cemento, Carbonite and Nebula White that add to the versatility of this range truly stand out. Each colour has a soul and unique characteristic of its own.

Hafele’s Terra Surfaces Cemento

Vena Oro: Copper and Rose Gold are trending colours in home interiors and are definitely being experimented with in Kitchens, Living rooms and even Bedrooms. Bringing a subtle whiff of copper and gold as intricate veins running on a virgin white back-shade is what defines Terra's Vena Oro, making it a truly unique, stylish, and trendy surface to apply to any home setting.

Olympia Gold: Terra's Olympia Gold exudes sheer extravagance and luxury. The pure white base with brown and golden veins brings elegance to any interior design. Its rich finish elevates the exuberance of the interior space and lends a classy zing to it.

Cemento: A cotton-white soft base with a detailed grey texture can best define Terra's Cemento. The beauty about this shade is that it changes its hue with the changing throw of natural light as the day goes by – a vibrant white in the morning sun and a calming grey as the night settles in.

Carbonite: The dark matt finish of Terra's Carbonite lends an elegant Industrial look to any interior space. When you want rugged interiors that blend the light shades with the dark impeccably, Terra's Carbonite can be your perfect choice.

Nebula White: Acing the interplay of dark and white in a sophisticated and elegant design is Terra's Nebula White. A pure white base that reflects soft shadows of greyish veins, this shade is probably the most unique among the many reflections of Terra.

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor