Terrablu and Rentokil Initial Hygiene India Forge Strategic Alliance to Drive Sustainability Transformation in Hygiene Services

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Terrablu Climate Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in climate-tech innovation, today announced a strategic partnership with Rentokil Initial Hygiene India, a global leader in hygiene, to accelerate the transition towards net carbon zero by 2040.

This collaboration signifies a major milestone in prioritising sustainability with Terrablu's cutting-edge, climate-intelligent technology, with Rentokil Initial Hygiene's industry expertise and delivering tangible and measurable environmental impact across its Hygiene business.

“This partnership is a moment of purpose and progress,” commented Pradeep Motwani, CEO of Terrablu. “Rentokil Initial Hygiene's trust reaffirms our core mission to empower large organisations with robust, data-driven climate solutions and scale verifiable impact across all major industries.” By deploying Terrablu's SaaS platform, Rentokil Initial Hygiene is now efficiently measuring, monitoring, and actively reducing its corporate carbon footprint. This initiative ensures the company's operations are fully aligned with leading global sustainability frameworks and essential ESG best practices.

“Partnering with Terrablu is a critical step in our journey to cement our environmental leadership and meet our global sustainability targets,” said Mr. David Lewis, Managing Director, Rentokil PCI & Rentokil Initial Hygiene, India. “The data-driven insights from Terrablu will be instrumental in optimising our operations, ensuring that responsibility and resilience are at the forefront of our service delivery in India.”

Together, Terrablu and Rentokil Initial Hygiene India are committed to establishing a new standard for responsible business transformation, paving the way for the hygiene services sector in India to achieve carbon neutrality and contribute meaningfully to the net-zero movement.

Visit for more info: www.terrablu.life

