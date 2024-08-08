VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 8: Terumo India, the Indian subsidiary of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, today announced the launch of the TREO® Stent-Graft System, an advanced solution for Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR). Designed specifically for the treatment of infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms in adults with suitable anatomies, the TREO® Stent-Graft System stands out as the only EVAR graft featuring both suprarenal and infrarenal active fixation.

Shishir Agarwal, President and Managing Director of Terumo India Private Limited, commenting on the launch said: "In India, the prevalence of abdominal aortic aneurysms is rising, with an estimated 1 in 10,000 people affected annually, underscoring the significant need for advanced treatment options. At Terumo Aortic, we are 100% focused on addressing every patient's aortic needs and working together with doctors to find solutions that best fit individual anatomy. Our continued focus on innovation is crucial in a market where the demand for reliable and effective endovascular solutions is growing, and we look forward to reinforcing our purpose of advancing healthcare and enhancing patient's quality of life."

TREO® is a three-piece design featuring in situ limb adjustability and provides a wide range of aortic device configurations to specifically address the anatomy of each individual patient. It features enhanced proximal sealing for improved stability and leak prevention, superior lock stent technology that offers robust fixation to reduce migration risks, and a flexible design that adapts to challenging and angulated anatomy. This enhances treatment flexibility, ensuring long-term performance and patient safety. Recent clinical studies show lower sac shrinkage and re-intervention rates.

Dharampal Singh Rawat, Senior Director - Cardiovascular, Terumo Aortic India added, "The TREO® Stent-Graft System exemplifies our commitment to advancing aortic care with its sophisticated design and unparalleled precision. The device ability to be adjusted until securely in place, combined with its impressively high technical success rate, significantly reduces the risk of misplacement and ensures an optimal fit below the renal arteries. This represents a significant advancement in our ability to address complex cases with greater accuracy and reliability. At Terumo Aortic, we are 100% focused on addressing every segment of the aorta, from the aortic root to the iliacs."

By bringing this innovative EVR, Terumo India continues to set new standards in providing solutions to challenging endovascular aneurysm repair.

For more information, kindly visit: https://terumoindia.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor