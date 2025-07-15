Tesla begins its journey in India with Model Y launch starting at INR 60 Lakhs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Tesla has officially entered the world's third-largest automobile market, India, with the launch of its electric Midsize SUV, the Tesla Model Y, priced from nearly INR 60 lakhs.

Currently, the Model Y will be the only model available in the country. It will be offered in two variants; Rear-Wheel Drive, priced at INR 60 lakhs, and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, priced at INR 68 lakhs.

Customers can also opt for Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) package, which adds an additional cost of INR 6 lakhs over the base prices.

The Model Y will be available in six colour options, of which Stealth Grey is the only one offered at no additional charge. The other colours: Pearl White Multi-Coat, Diamond Black, Ultra Red, Quicksilver, and Glacier Blue, will come at an extra cost.

Interior options include white and black themes, and the vehicle will feature a five-seat configuration.

As of now, deliveries and registration are available only in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, as listed on Tesla's official portal. Pricing may vary depending on the state and applicable local taxes.

Deliveries of the Tesla Model Y are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Tesla's first Experience Centre in India, located at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, marking a significant milestone for the company's entry into the Indian market.

The minister said, "I welcome Tesla here in Mumbai. Tesla has opened an experience centre here, and it is a statement that Tesla has arrived and it's a statement they Tesla has arrived in the right city and right state."

In April this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Elon Musk, discussing potential collaborations in technology and innovation. PM Modi had also met Musk earlier in February during his visit to the United States.

With the opening of its first showroom in Mumbai, Tesla aims to test the Indian market and lay the groundwork for its premium electric vehicle offerings in one of the world's fastest-growing automotive sectors.

