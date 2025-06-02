Tesla has to manufacture in India, PM Modi and Elon will work it out soon: Errol Musk

New Delhi, June 2 Errol Musk, father of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, on Monday said he has no doubt that there will be a Tesla manufacturing plant in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his son will work something out that is beneficial to both.

Speaking to IANS in the national capital, Errol Musk, who is currently visiting India, said Prime Minister Modi has to look at the interests of India when it comes to bringing Tesla to the country.

"And Elon has to look at the interests of Tesla as a company. So, between them, they will work something out that is to the best advantage of Tesla as well as India. However, I'm saying this as a private individual because Tesla is a public company," the 79-year-old South African businessman emphasised.

Errol Musk further stated that "I have no doubt that there will be a Tesla manufacturing plant in India".

"There has to be (a Tesla plant in India). India is one of the most important places in the world," he told IANS.

The India visit of Errol Musk, Global Advisor to homegrown Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd, underscores the growing interest in the country’s rapid strides towards sustainable development and its ambition to be a leader in the green and electric technology.

India has set ambitious targets for EV adoption. It aims to achieve 30 per cent EV penetration in the passenger vehicle segment, 80 per cent in the combined two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment, and 70 per cent in the commercial vehicle segment by 2030.

In April this year, Elon Musk and PM Modi discussed various issues, including an immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation.

“It was an honour to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year,” Musk posted on his X social media platform.

PM Modi held a discussion with Tesla CEO on a range of topics. "Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains," the Prime Minister said on X.

Meanwhile, Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Monday that Mercedes Benz, Skoda-Volkswagen (VW), Hyundai, and Kia have shown keen interest in manufacturing their electric vehicles (EVs) in India.

On Elon Musk-run Tesla, the Union Minister said: "We are not actually expecting (manufacturing) from them as they are only to start showrooms. They are currently not interested in manufacturing in India."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor