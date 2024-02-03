Tesla recalls more than 2 mn vehicles in US over warning lights issue

San Francisco, Feb 3 Elon Musk-run Tesla is recalling more than two million vehicles -- almost all of the cars it sold in the US -- due to incorrect font size on warning lights.

According to a recall notice filed with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall of almost 2.2 million vehicles includes nearly all Tesla EV models, including Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, Model Y, and 2024 Cybertruck vehicles.

"An incorrect font size is displayed on the instrument panel for the Brake, Park, and Antilock Brake System (ABS) warning lights. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 105, 'Hydraulic and Electric Brake Systems' and 135, 'Light Vehicle Brake Systems'," the notice reads.

The NHTSA also noted that warning lights with a smaller font size can make critical safety information on the instrument panel difficult to read, increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla has started releasing an over-the-air software update free of charge to fix the issue.

According to the agency, owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on March 30, 2024.

In recent months, safety concerns have prompted Elon Musk's electric vehicle company to issue multiple recalls.

Last month, Tesla recalled more than 4,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made between 2022 and 2023 in Australia due to a software issue.

In December last year, Tesla recalled more than 2 million vehicles in the US to address a “defect” with Autopilot, the company’s controversial advanced driver-assist system.

