Tesla’s entry will strengthen charging infrastructure in Mumbai: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, July 15 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that Tesla’s arrival in India would significantly strengthen Mumbai’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

His remarks came at the inauguration of Tesla’s first ‘Experience Centre’ in Mumbai.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis noted that Tesla’s move to open its Experience Centre marks the American EV giant’s formal entry into the Indian market.

Beyond this, the company is also working on developing a robust ecosystem for delivery, logistics, and servicing in the region.

“Tesla is setting up four major charging stations in Mumbai, which will help build a large-scale charging infrastructure in the city,” CM Fadnavis added.

The Chief Minister also expressed his delight that Tesla has chosen Mumbai for its first showroom in India.

He emphasised that Maharashtra is now emerging as a leader in EVs and mobility, thanks to its supportive policies for charging infrastructure and manufacturing incentives, which are drawing global companies to the state.

Tesla has launched its journey in India with the introduction of its popular Model Y. The rear-wheel drive (RWD) variant of the Model Y is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has also unveiled the long-range RWD variant of the Model Y, priced at Rs 67.89 lakh.

Addressing the gathering at the launch event, CM Fadnavis said, “Mumbai is a symbol of innovation. It represents sustainability. Tesla is not just a car company -- it stands for design, innovation, and sustainability.”

Recalling his first encounter with Tesla in the United States, CM Fadnavis said, “Back in 2015, I had my first ride in a Tesla in the US, and I realised then that this is the kind of vehicle we need for mobility in India.”

He added, “It may have taken you 10 years to get here, but we are thrilled you’ve finally arrived. I believe the people of Mumbai and India will truly embrace Tesla. Once you begin vehicle deliveries, India will undoubtedly become one of your best markets.”

