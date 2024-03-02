Tessact Wins Prestigious M&E Innovation Award at 14th AEGIS Graham Bell Awards in Delhi

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2: Tessact an AI Video Tech to craft and publish premium content through seamless automation and insightful micro-analytics, all within a singular platform, won the M&E Innovation Award at the 14th AEGIS Graham Bell Awards in Delhi. This prestigious recognition, supported by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MEIT), celebrates outstanding achievements across various industries, making Tessact's win a significant milestone in its journey.

Tesseract has been recognized for its outstanding performance in the Media & Entertainment (M&E) landscape by winning the award and competing with many other established names. Out of 80-odd companies, Tessact and Prime Focus were in the run for the final spot.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our team's commitment to leading AI innovation in the video industry. This honor reflects our dedication to quality and the cutting-edge solutions we provide. We would like to express our gratitude to the jury for acknowledging our efforts." said Manas and Apurv, co-founders of Tessact, upon winning the M&E Innovation Award at the AEGIS Graham Bell Awards.

This achievement further cements Tessact's position as a leading organization in utilizing AI and data analytics to disrupt content creation space. With real-time contextual insights, the company's award-winning solution enables content creators to make data-driven choices and tailor their work to target audiences and platforms. Considering the quality of competitors in the race, this victory represents a major accomplishment for the company as it leads AI transformation in the media and entertainment industry. The company is proud to announce the implementation of the industry's first context-based content creation product.

The AEGIS Graham Bell Awards' M&E Innovation Award honors outstanding accomplishments in the media and entertainment sector by showcasing businesses that exhibit remarkable innovation and make a substantial contribution to the expansion of the sector. Tessact's victory highlights its dedication to advancing the M&E ecosystem's potential through data and artificial intelligence, thereby creating a more intelligent and effective future.

Tessact is an AI Video Tech company to crafts and publishes premium content through seamless automation and insightful micro-analytics, all within a singular platform.

Tessact with its collective experience of +100 man-years in the Media and Entertainment domain is providing next-generation AI products to enterprise content creators - Studios, Broadcasters, OTT players, Advertisers, and Marketing agencies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor