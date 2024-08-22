Tessuti Makes India Debut with Sustainable Men’s Innerwear Series

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 22: Tessuti, an international brand registered in 32 countries and a renowned name, launches its Men's Innerwear in Bengaluru at the Taj West End. The Italian theme-based innerwear’s three distinct series were introduced: the 100% Organic Series, the Lenzing Modal/ the Cotton Elastane Stretch Gold Series, and the 100% Cotton Silver Series. Each series offers unique benefits and is designed to cater to different preferences and lifestyles. By combining comfort, quality, and sustainability, Tessuti aims to redefine the men’s Innerwear experience in the country.

Its debut in India aligns with the growing trend, prioritizing comfort and quality in their innerwear choices. The easy tuck-in vest design ensures a comfort fit, while the ultrasoft outer waistband provides all-day comfort. The double-layered pouch offers added support, and the comfort fit guarantees a perfect fit for a wide range of body types.

The new Series features a range of styles and colours made from sustainable materials, including Organic Cotton, Lenzing Modal and Cotton Elastane Stretch.

The brand’s focus on using premium fabrics, innovative designs, and sustainable materials caters to the evolving preferences of modern Indian consumers. Lenzing Modal is a sustainable cellulosic fibre, while elastane offers exceptional stretchiness, durability & renowned for its softness, quality and is known for its strength.

Addressing the media at the launch event, Ramesh Kothari, Director of Tessuti, emphasized the importance of Make in India and sustainability. “We are excited to bring Tessuti to India and contribute to the growth of the domestic textile industry. Our commitment to sustainable practices aligns perfectly with the increasing demand for eco-conscious products in the Indian market.”

Talking about the special features of the products, he said, “Our collection is designed to provide exceptional comfort and support. Key features include an organic cotton Interlock fabric, an ultrasoft outer waistband, a double-layered pouch, and a comfort fit. These features ensure that our customers feel confident and comfortable throughout the day.”

“We are proud to introduce Italian prints and trendy designs to the Indian market. Our aim is to make sustainable fashion accessible and appealing to men of all ages,” he added.

The Series features a range of styles and colours, including:

100% Organic Series: Crafted from 100% organic cotton fabric grown without the use of harmful chemicals and artificial fertilizers. It offers features such as interlock garments with elastane stretch.

Lenzing Modal/Cotton Elastane Stretch Gold Series: Made with Lenzing Modal and elastane stretch for a comfortable and flexible fit. It offers good elasticity, ultra-soft outer waistband, Quick dry, easy to wash, good tensile strength, double layered pouch, label-free comfort

100% Cotton Silver Series: Made from 100% cotton fabric, double layered, label-free comfort for exceptional softness and durability.

By choosing Tessuti, consumers can make a conscious decision to support sustainable fashion and enjoy premium quality innerwear.

The Brand features the TAGLINE – Feel the difference.

The collection is available in various sizes, colours and styles to suit different preferences. Tessuti is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products that are both comfortable and environmentally friendly. Will be available very soon at all leading outlets & online.

