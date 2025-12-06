TestAIng Advancing Responsible AI Governance with Its Deep-Tech Framework AIEnsured

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 6: TestAIng is a deep-tech company committed to strengthening AI governance, reliability, and compliance through its proprietary platform AIEnsured. With founders Vipul Kocher, Dr Srinivas Padmanabhuni, and Neelima Vobugari, the company combines decades of experience in AI, testing, and enterprise risk to help global firms build trustworthy AI.

Headquartered in India, TestAIng's solution is designed to audit and validate machine learning systems across key dimensions of fairness, privacy, security, and explainability. Their AI testing framework supports regulated and risk-sensitive industries including banking, insurance, healthcare and resumetech by enabling in-depth model validation and governance workflows.

TestAIng's AIEnsured platform is built using research-led methodologies and proprietary tools. The features include targeted synthetic data for evals, fairness evaluation, linguistic analysis for test generation, corner-case detection via metamorphic testing, explainability, adversarial robustness testing, privacy compliance, performance optimisation, and observability via continuous model monitoring (e.g., drift detection).

Their approach aligns with emerging global AI regulatory standards including frameworks such as the EU AI Act, NIST AI Risk Management, and the recently released Indian Government AI regulation positioning AIEnsured as a forward-looking solution for enterprise AI governance.

TestAIng's experience is built on deep domain expertise: its leadership team collectively brings 150+ years of experience across AI, testing, and automation.

Since its public launch in June 2019, TestAIng (tai) has established a global footprint, operating in India (Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad) and partnering with global partners worldwide.

Over the years, it has supported clients in both AI product development and AI validation building secure, robust, and compliant AI systems for enterprises.

Speaking about TestAIng's mission, Vipul Kocher, CEO and Co-Founder, said: "In a world racing to deploy AI, we believe testing must not be an afterthought. With AIEnsured, we give enterprises the confidence to 'trust but verify' to build AI that is not just powerful, but responsible and fair."

Dr Srinivas Padmanabhuni, Co-Founder & CTO, added: "Our academic and research roots enable us to marry advanced AI-research techniques like metamorphic testing and adversarial analysis with real-world compliance and governance needs. This is how we make AI safer for everyone."

Neelima Vobugari, Co-Founder & COO, added: "This recognition for AIEnsured fuels our continued mission to make safe, unbiased and explainable AI accessible to every organisation"

TestAIng's value proposition is especially compelling in regulated domains where the cost of AI failure is high for instance, in financial services or healthcare, model bias or security issues can pose serious operational and reputational risks. By accelerating model validation and reducing audit cycles, AIEnsured helps organisations lower their risk and speed up deployment without compromising on trust.

Moreover, the platform is built to scale: it supports end-to-end AI lifecycles from data prep and training to deployment and monitoring. This ensures that models are continuously tested even after deployment, guarding against drift, data bias, or unexpected usage scenarios.

Thanks to its cutting-edge focus on responsible AI, TestAIng has earned recognition through multiple awards, including Startup Maharathi, BCIC, and TiE Global Top 10, and has emerged as a thought leader in AI assurance.

About TestAIng: TestAIng (tai) is a deep-tech AI validation and governance company founded in 2019, with a mission to make AI systems safe, fair, and transparent. Its flagship platform, AIEnsured, enables enterprises to audit ML models for security, privacy, fairness, and explainability, using proprietary patent-pending testing methodologies and compliance-aligned workflows for diverse AI payloads, be it ML-based, vision-based, NLP-based, or Agent-based. TestAIng is supported by global angels and NextGen Technology Fund-I.

