Testleaf celebrates its 13th Anniversary - A look at how its growth made an impact on Learner's Career

Testleaf is celebrating its 13th anniversary with more pride and excellence with the support of their learners, who showered them with 100 per cent positive feedback. Testleaf is a training, consulting, and the ed-tech company that is effectively known for its academic programs in automation testing with over 25,000+ learners worldwide. This year, Testleaf steps into its 13th year as it celebrates with its mentors, learners, and advisers.

At Testleaf, the vision is to begin the knowledge accessible to everyone. With continuous teaching, Testleaf became the highest ed-tech company/platform globally. The company's goal entirely focuses on providing training that is affordable and accessible and being a career-transferred company for their learners.

"Testleaf builds a specialized career in automation. However, in recent times, the need for automation has gone beyond expectations. At Testleaf, online training will be a powerful way to fasten your career. Thank you for the love, support and blessing you showered daily to Testleaf to make it successful, " says Babu Manickam, Testleaf founder and Selenium expert.

from Testleaf has been one of the greatest of all. To switch their career from manual testing to automation testing, people across the globe have chosen Testleaf as their priority to upgrade their careers and skyrocket the salary hike from 100 to 200 per cent.

There is a popular demand for automation testing careers for professional development to encounter the needs of rapidly growing companies and climb the challenges by facing issues in automation engineering.

"More than 25k+ learners from 32 countries believed in us and accomplished their successful careers from our wide range of online certified programs. The success of career comes from our best mentors who are not only importing skills, they guide, mentor and assist learners for the best career switch", says Hari Prasad Radhakrishnan, Vice President - Technology

As a result, alumni from Testleaf got placed in their careers in top IT companies like Cognizant, Infosys, Swiggy, Amazon, Freshworks and more. The success of Testleaf comes under not only employing technical skills but also proudly accelerating the growth of learners.

The upcoming plan of Testleaf - Effectively wants to assist 100s and 1000s of software engineers in their professional life through the learning ecosystem within the next three years and help the learners to find the best career in automation.

Testleaf is delighted to provide 15+ courses and 100+ trainers with over 25k+ happy learners in 32 countries worldwide. Turning their healthy vision into reality and changing the career of hungry and driven minds.

Founded in 2019, with exponential growth in software automation by mastering in-demand skills like Selenium, AWS, full stack development, REST API Testing, and more. Testleaf gets into professional, quality product & process development with hands-on software automation training. Testleaf making to gain practical experiences through visualized learning and hands-on projects, create a growth mindset and build a problem-solver in you. To align your passions and work, skill to stay ahead of others through knowledge and money.

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor