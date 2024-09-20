Tetra Pak and NIFTEM Sign MoU to Advance Food Processing Innovation in India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 20: Tetra Pak, a global leader in food processing and packaging, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli (NIFTEM-K) to drive innovation in the Indian food processing industry. Signed at World Food India 2024, a mega food event held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, this strategic collaboration aims to advance research, foster innovation, and enhance skill development in the sector.

Aligned with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries' (MoFPI) vision to enhance value addition, reduce wastage, and promote sustainable growth and modernization within the industry, the partnership is poised to create impactful solutions that can benefit the Indian food industry at large.

Cassio Simoes, Managing Director, Tetra Pak South Asia, emphasized the significance of this partnership, "At Tetra Pak, we are committed to driving innovation and building a sustainable future for the food processing industry. India's food processing sector offers vast and diverse opportunities, with each sub-sector presenting unique growth potential. Our collaboration with NIFTEM-K is a key step towards nurturing talent and fostering research to tackle the evolving challenges."

"Through this partnership, we aim to unite the strengths of academia and industry to develop solutions that enhance food safety and quality, while supporting the growth and evolution of the entire ecosystem," he further added.

Dr Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director & Head of Department, NIFTEM-K said, "As the global food industry continues to evolve, we move toward a future where food security, sustainability, and innovation are paramount, it is vital that we build strong partnerships across the industry. World Food India 2024 presents a unique platform to bring together thought leaders and innovators to address the evolving challenges of the global food landscape. At NIFTEM-K, we believe in the power of collaboration, and our recent MoU with Tetra Pak is a testament to that. By combining our expertise, we aim to push the boundaries of research and development, foster entrepreneurship, and create a stronger, more resilient food processing ecosystem in India and beyond."

The MoU focuses on the following key areas:

* Research and Development: Collaborate on joint projects for industrial and government-funded initiatives, with outcomes like publications, patents, and technology transfer being jointly owned by both organizations.

* Centre of Excellence: Establish a dedicated Centre of Excellence at NIFTEM-K, supported by Tetra Pak, to spearhead collaborative research and development activities.

* Capacity Building: Conduct joint workshops, training sessions, and seminars to enhance knowledge and skills in food science, technology, and business management.

* Internships and Placements: Facilitate internships and placements for students, providing them with valuable industry experience to help build successful careers in the food sector. Additionally, Tetra Pak will support postgraduate fellowships for PhD scholars, offering funding over three years to assist with research, including fellowship, contingency, and travel grants.

The collaboration between Tetra Pak India and NIFTEM is set to bring numerous benefits to the food processing and packaging industry. By combining expertise, the two organizations aim to drive innovation through joint research and development projects. This will lead to new technologies and solutions that can significantly enhance food processing and packaging methods.

A study focused on food loss and waste (FLW) in India

Tetra Pak and NIFTEM-K are also working together on a pivotal study focused on food loss and waste (FLW) in India, specifically within the dairy and fruit value chains. The study aims to identify FLW hotspots, assess environmental impacts, and provide data-driven insights to guide policy development. Through bespoke research, the intention is to measure the environmental impact of losses, including GHG emissions that occur at various stages of dairy and fruit value chains across India. Further, the study will identify specific hotspots across India where these losses are most prevalent, and identify interventions needed to mitigate food loss at these hotspots. Loss rate data for production and post-harvest stages of milk in India will be analyzed from primary assessment-based national studies. Finally, GHG emissions as per the estimates of loss data in the years 2015, 2022, and the present study will be compared and analyzed.

This collaboration underscores Tetra Pak's commitment to sustainability and to developing solutions tailored to India's unique challenges.

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working with our customers and suppliers, we provide access to safe, nutritious food for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries every day.

With over 24,000 employees worldwide, we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what's good: food, people and the planet.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapak.com.

National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (or, NIFTEM) is one of the premier engineering colleges in India founded with the support of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. The institute offers bachelors, masters, and PhD programmes in food technology and management. The institute has a dedicated 'Research Cell' that conducts research on a variety of topics including on novel food processing, food waste and by-product utilization, food safety and traceability and policy research for food safety.

