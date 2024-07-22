Tetra Pak Reaffirms Commitment with Bal Vikas Dhara to Improve the Lives of Waste-Workers

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 22: In a heartwarming event that highlighted the power of collaboration and commitment, Bal Vikas Dhara, a pioneering non-governmental organization, and Tetra Pak, a global leader in food processing and packaging solutions, inaugurated a new library at the Asha Ki Kiran center for the waste-picker community. The library symbolizes a 20-year partnership between Tetra Pak, and Bal Vikas Dhara, dedicated to transforming thousands of lives.

The significance of this event was further elevated by the presence of Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and esteemed leaders such as Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology India, Byas Anand, Head of Corporate Communication & CSR at Dabur India, and Juhi Gupta, Director of Sustainability - Tetra Pak South Asia.

Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi commented, "These children are like vibrant flowers in a garden, waiting to bloom. With the support of Bal Vikas Dhara, and companies like Tetra Pak and Dabur, they have gained the confidence, courage, and clarity to thrive and make a positive impact in society."

For the past twenty years, Tetra Pak and Bal Vikas Dhara have been at the forefront of social change, running six non-formal education centers across the national capital region to reintegrate school dropouts into mainstream education. Beyond education, their efforts have extended to enrolling waste-picker families into essential social welfare schemes, providing free medical check-ups, and establishing income-generation projects like tailoring centers to boost household earnings.

The newly established library, brimming with a diverse collection of books ranging from curriculum-based materials to popular fiction such as the Harry Potter series, and essential topics like child labor laws in India, is designed to support children from marginalized communities. This space is intended to foster holistic development, nurturing both the intellect and imagination of young minds.

Juhi Gupta, Director of Sustainability - Tetra Pak South Asia, emphasized Tetra Pak's dedication to sustainable community development, stating, "Tetra Pak is committed to creating a sustainable future through impactful community engagements. Our long-standing partnership with Bal Vikas Dhara exemplifies this commitment, fostering significant social change and providing over 5,000 workers and their families with opportunities for a better life. Our non-formal education centers have helped bring over 500 children from the waste-picker community into mainstream education per year, and we are committed to giving wings to many more dreams."

Debendra Kumar Baral, Founder-President of Bal Vikas Dhara, reflected on the partnership's achievements, adding, "This event is a celebration of the incredible strides we've made together with Tetra Pak in improving the lives of countless families. The new library is another strong example of our ongoing efforts to ensure every child has access to quality education and a nurturing environment to grow."

The inauguration coincided with Bal Vikas Dhara's Annual Children's Meet, a vibrant gathering where children participated in cultural activities and expressed the importance of education. Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi graced the occasion as the chief guest. A highlight of the event was an inspiring play, conceptualized and presented by the students, focusing on making environmentally conscious choices. The organization also shared a compelling case study on Geeta Kumari, a student from Bal Vikas Dhara's educational center who aspires to become a doctor and now works closely with the NGO to inspire others.

Initiatives like these are more than just events; they are milestones in the journey toward a brighter, more equitable future. Each step, each effort, contributes to a larger movement of transformation, empowering individuals and uplifting communities. Together, these actions create a world where every child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive, paving the way for a more prosperous and just society.

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working with our customers and suppliers, we provide access to safe, nutritious food for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries every day.

With over 24,000 employees worldwide, we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what's good: food, people and the planet.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapak.com.

Bal Vikas Dhara (BVD) is a Non-Governmental Organization established in 1993 under the Society Registration Act, 1860. Over the past three decades, BVD has been dedicated to social development in Delhi/NCR and Bihar, focusing on child rights, women's empowerment, skill development, community education, waste management, and community health. BVD operates 10 community education center's providing services to 500 non-school going children from waste picker families. The organization also emphasizes community health and hygiene through various initiatives, including OPD and discounted medical services. Advocacy and awareness campaigns are central to BVD's mission, aiming to effect positive change and amplify the voices of marginalized populations. Collaborating with national and international organizations, BVD targets child development, women's empowerment, and youth employability, primarily engaging with waste pickers, daily wage laborer's, women, youth, and children from marginalized communities. BVD envisions a society founded on social justice and equal rights, striving to empower communities to assert their rights and foster sustainable change.

