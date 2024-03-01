Tetra Pak Unlocks Innovation at the 50th Dairy Industry Conference

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 1: Reflecting on its 36-year legacy in India, Tetra Pak, a world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company, is set to showcase its innovative solutions at the golden jubilee edition of the Dairy Industry Conference. Themed 'Indian Dairying: Innovation and Entrepreneurship', the milestone conference will be held at the Hitex Exhibition Center in Hyderabad from March 4th to 6th.

For close to four decades, Tetra Pak has been a driving force in shaping India's dairy industry by introducing global and local solutions that help the dairy industry innovate, enter new categories, bring new products to the market, improve operational efficiencies, and meet their environmental goals. At the event, the company will showcase many of its revolutionary solutions, including:

* A diverse range of 45 product categories, including White Milk, Chilled Milk, Cheese, Ice Cream, Yoghurt, Powder, Baby and Toddler Milk, Condensed Milk, and Value-Added Dairy products.

* Made-in-India processing equipment, including Tetra Pak ® Freezer, Tetra Pak ® High Shear Mixer, Tetra Pak ® Homogenizer and Tetra Pak ® Tipping Unit.

* A showcase of digital and automation capabilities such as Remote Support and Connected Workforce Solutions.

* A sustainability showcase to spark ideas on decarbonizing the value chain.

Pursuing the vision of 'Make in India', Tetra Pak aims to empower dairy entrepreneurship and new-age startups by championing innovative solutions and data-driven technologies, paving the way for a robust dairy infrastructure that fulfils the growing needs of consumers across the nation.

Visitors can explore Tetra Pak's solutions at Booth No. 3, Hall 3, at the Hitex Exhibition Center in Hyderabad from March 4 - 6.

Tetra Pak is a world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative, and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With more than 25,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business. Our promise, "PROTECTS WHAT'S GOOD™," reflects our vision to commit to making food safe and available, everywhere. More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapak.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor