Tetra Pak Unlocks Innovative Food & Beverages Solutions at World Food India 2023

New Delhi [India], October 31: With the second edition of 'World Food India 2023' set to take place from 3rd to 5th November 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Tetra Pak, a leading end-to-end solutions provider for the food and beverage industry, gears up to showcase its 35+ years of success in India through a significant presence at the event. The company plans to showcase its latest innovations in food and processing solutions, while also emphasizing its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

One of the highlights of Tetra Pak's presentation will be the introduction of its latest innovation, Tetra Recart®, a groundbreaking, environmentally sound alternative to traditional cans and glass jars. Tetra Recart® serves as an efficient, future-ready packaging solution for various shelf-stable foods, including purees, sauces, fruits, and ready-to-eat meals like Dal Makhani, Rajma, soups, and more. Notably, this innovative packaging solution boasts significantly lower carbon emissions - 81% less* than steel cans and glass jars - alongside a 40% reduced* energy consumption during the manufacturing, distribution, and waste management stages. Additionally, the package is composed of approximately 69%* renewable paperboard material, sourced from responsibly managed forests and other controlled sources, with Forest Stewardship Council™ certification**.

In addition to Tetra Recart®, Tetra Pak will showcase its diverse packaging portfolio, designed to meet evolving consumer expectations while ensuring that safe food can be distributed across the country without the need for preservatives or refrigeration. The company will also present its capabilities in the processing of various prepared foods, including hummus, cream cheese, ready meals, tomato ketchup, and a delectable assortment of desserts.

Speaking on its participation at the global event, Cassio Simoes, Managing Director, Tetra Pak South Asia said, "For over 35 years, Tetra Pak has remained steadfast in its commitment to ensuring food safety and accessibility throughout India, guided by our brand promise to 'PROTECT WHAT'S GOOD.' Aligned with this ethos, our innovative solutions aim to unlock a new future for the food and beverage industry in an environmentally sustainable manner. We are thrilled to support India's growth story through our solutions and eagerly anticipate exploring new opportunities at this global platform - World Food India."

The company's enduring dedication to sustainability will be underscored at World Food India through an engaging showcase highlighting the recycling processes of used Tetra Pak cartons, featuring a range of practical end-products poised to captivate both consumers and organizations.

With the objective of promoting investments in the diverse food processing sector and celebrating 2023 as the International Year of Millets, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries is organising the second edition of World Food India 2023. The global event will bring over 1,000 buyers and 950 exhibitors from 81 countries facilitating partnerships between leading Indian and international companies for both investment and trade in the food processing sector.

Visitors can meet the Tetra Pak team at Booth 4G in Hall 14 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 3rd to 5th November.

Tetra Pak is a world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative, and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With more than 25,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business. Our promise, "PROTECTS WHAT'S GOOD™," reflects our vision to commit to making food safe and available, everywhere.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapak.com.

