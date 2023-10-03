Texaro Sanitaryware Awarded 'Fastest Growing Brand in Indian Sanitaryware Industry' by WASME, Reinforces Commitment to Innovation and Quality

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 3: Texaro Sanitaryware, a rapidly expanding Indian brand in the sanitary industry, has recently been honored with the prestigious "Fastest Growing Brand in India for Sanitaryware" award by WASME, gaining national recognition. The brand is synonymous with innovation, unwavering commitment to quality, and an extensive product range catering to diverse customer segments.

In a rapidly evolving world, Texaro Sanitaryware remains agile, pioneering innovations and solutions within the sanitaryware industry. They understand the importance of providing products that are both aesthetically pleasing and technologically advanced, enriching the lives of their customers through optimized comfort, hygiene, and sustainability. Texaro Sanitaryware represents a revolution in the world of sanitaryware, aiming to redefine excellence, one bathroom at a time.

The brand is dedicated to enhancing hygiene and sophistication, reaching from middle-class households to the luxury market, by integrating cutting-edge technology, design aesthetics, and customer-centric principles. The recent award underscores Texaro Sanitaryware's dedication to continuous innovation, aiming to provide customers with top-tier experiences.

Texaro Sanitaryware meticulously crafts each product in its diverse portfolio, ensuring they meet international quality standards without compromising on style. Their offerings epitomize elegance and functionality, appealing to those looking to add a touch of refinement to their bathrooms.

The brand's commitment to quality is further reinforced with a 10-year warranty on all products, giving dealers the confidence to deliver top-notch offerings to their customers. Texaro Sanitaryware's unique selling proposition lies in its innovative product range, allowing dealers to stay at the forefront of the market by offering groundbreaking solutions.

Known for its dedication to quality and innovation, Texaro Sanitaryware stands as the leading brand in India, ensuring higher profit margins for its dealers through competitive pricing. Beyond product excellence, Texaro places a significant emphasis on customer service, maintaining its own service center equipped with plumbers throughout India to ensure rapid service responses within 24-48 hours. Additionally, Texaro's efficient distribution strategy guarantees high availability of products, reducing lead times and enabling dealers to promptly cater to their customers.

Evolution of Sanitation Perception

However, a significant shift occurred in the early 2000s, altering people's perception of bathrooms. No longer were they seen merely as functional areas; they transformed into personal sanctuaries for relaxation and self-care. In today's era, bathrooms are essential for maintaining health and hygiene, becoming a critical factor in evaluating the overall quality of a location, be it a hotel, a commercial establishment, or a residence.

This transformation set off a ripple effect, prompting Mr. Manish Agarwal, Founder and Director of Texaro Sanitaryware to engage with dealers and consumers, identifying substantial gaps and untapped potential. Mr. Manish emphasized, "A glaring observation was the lack of innovation in the market. While other companies prioritized quantity and production, innovation took a backseat. We understood the need to fill this void, firmly believing that both quality and innovation should form the core of our company's ethos. This realization propelled us to introduce world-class products in the ceramic sanitaryware segment, as well as alternative materials like solid surface, stone wash basins, crystal glass, and LED mirrors with metal and wooden frames—innovations not offered by other companies."

He added, "Another challenge we faced was the declining margins for dealers due to intense competition. We empathized with the dealers' struggles. In response, we made it our mission to provide products benefiting the entire value chain, ensuring prosperity for both our company and our dealers. Addressing the dealers' concerns about insufficient margins was imperative, and we aimed to create a win-win situation for all stakeholders. Drawing on the collective expertise of our seasoned team, we embarked on this entrepreneurial journey driven by our findings and insights."

Texaro's Expanding Presence in India

Texaro Sanitaryware has made significant strides in the Indian market, presently serving 12 markets and reaching over 200 cities. The extensive retailer network comprising 2000+ partners is a testament to their remarkable growth over the years.

"Our success can be attributed to our dedicated team, many of whom possess over 20 years of experience in the industry. This invaluable expertise allows us to comprehend market dynamics and effectively cater to the evolving needs of our customers. Building on a foundation of relationships, we've cultivated a network of 200+ distributors who've partnered with us for several years. This advantage has propelled our growth, positioning us as a trusted partner in the industry."

Fueled by a commitment to excellence, Texaro continues its rapid expansion. The focus on delivering innovative products of the highest quality has resonated with customers nationwide. The company remains dedicated to maintaining this momentum, ensuring Texaro remains at the forefront of the sanitaryware industry, as affirmed by the Founder.

Uncovering Potential in Untapped Markets

The journey of expansion for the company began with a keen observation that revealed untapped opportunities in C and D-class towns. While most companies were fixated on metro cities, Texaro identified a market brimming with potential in smaller towns and villages. These areas demonstrated growing purchasing power but lacked sufficient sanitation facilities, presenting a gap waiting to be filled.

The decision to enter this untapped market was driven by the foresight of immense growth and the limited competition in these regions. Recognizing the potential of India's projected five trillion-dollar economy, Texaro comprehended the significance of addressing the sanitation needs of C and D-class towns. By venturing into these areas, Texaro aims to cater to a market overlooked by other brands.

