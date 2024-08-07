Texmaco wins 243cr order from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 7: Texmaco Rail & Engineering has secured orders worth over Rs. 243 crores from the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) to install power supply on two routes - the 3rd and 4th lines from Virar to Dahanu, and the new suburban corridor between Panvel and Karjat. Under the contract, Bright Power - a division of Texmaco and a hyper-specialised engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) division - will be responsible for design, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of the ambitious project.

Bright Power will construct two 25KV traction substations and other associated infrastructure for necessary sectioning and sub-sectioning on the lines. This is meant to ensure reliable power supply as well as operational convenience for the new lines.

Indrajit Mookherjee, Vice Chairman of Texmaco, expressed optimism that the deal will put Texmaco on an exponential growth track. "We are happy for the opportunity to work with MRVC. Deploying Bright Power's specialised strengths towards building custom infrastructure in Maharashtra is a reflection of our larger growth strategy, letting us reinforce our position as an enterprise that goes beyond supplying to Indian Railways. I am confident that we will witness great performance, as well as secure high profits," he said.

Founded in 1939, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is a leading railway solutions provider, manufacturing rolling stock and allied products and operating one India's largest steel foundries. Driven by robust in-house capabilities and strategic JVs and acquisitions, Texmaco's transformation is defined by its core values of integrity, customer first, safety and sustainability. With Bright Power and its strong credentials in the railway electrification field, Texmaco has strengthened its capacity as a one-stop rail solutions provider and is well-positioned to leverage growth opportunities in railways infrastructure in the coming years.

