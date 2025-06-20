TGPS Infotech: Designing the Digital Framework for a Smarter, Sustainable Future

New Delhi [India], June 20: TGPS Infotech, the technology innovation arm of Thai Green Power Solutions Co., Ltd., (TGPS) is redefining the digital transformation journey for institutions, industries, and governments. Headquartered in Thailand and Dubai, and now actively expanding into India with offices in Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Chennai, TGPS Infotech is rapidly becoming a name synonymous with tech-forward thinking, reliable engineering, and sustainable digital solutions.

What sets TGPS Infotech apart is its ability to operate across three interlinked domainsWeb2 Services, Web3 Development, and Industrial Software Solutions all designed with the future in mind. Backed by cutting-edge technology labs in Singapore and Europe, the company is driven by its mission to empower institutions and industries with digital ecosystems that are scalable, secure, and socially impactful.

Web2 Services – Building Reliable Digital Infrastructure

While the world embraces futuristic innovation, foundational technologies continue to play a critical role in every organization's success. TGPS Infotech offers a full suite of Web2 services that are critical for digital transformation:

Custom Application Development (Web & Mobile)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) & CRM Integrations

Cloud Computing & DevOps Infrastructure

UI/UX Engineering for user-centric experiences

Performance Optimization & Cybersecurity

E-commerce and SaaS Solutions

These solutions are designed to help businesses streamline operations, increase agility, and enhance customer engagement. Whether it's developing a national-level healthcare portal, automating operations for a manufacturing plant, or launching a scalable e-commerce platform, TGPS Infotech delivers future-proof, enterprise-grade digital systems.

Web3 Development – Decentralized, Transparent, and Impact-Driven

TGPS Infotech is also a frontrunner in delivering Web3 services that support decentralized digital ecosystems, without relying on speculative technologies or financial tokens. The company's Web3 work is focused on structural improvements, bringing accountability, transparency, and resilience to public and private institutions.

Key offerings include:

Decentralized Identity Systems for secure access management

Smart Contract Frameworks for process automation

Digital Credentialing Platforms for education and recruitment

Secure Data Models for transparent reporting and operations

Web3-powered Community Engagement Tools

By using Web3 principles like decentralization and verifiable logic, TGPS Infotech is building systems where data ownership, traceability, and security are native to the digital architecture. This creates trust in environments like academia, governance, healthcare, and citizen services — where data integrity and privacy are paramount.

Industrial Software Solutions – Empowering the Real Economy

In addition to its digital services, TGPS Infotech brings deep domain knowledge to the industrial sector through custom software engineering. The company's offerings support the transition toward Industry 4.0 with solutions built for efficiency, intelligence, and sustainability. TGPS Infotech just doesn’t make software products; they are business enablers, helping clients across sectors like manufacturing, transportation, energy, agriculture, and logistics to achieve higher operational efficiency and reduce carbon footprints.



India Expansion A Strategic Step Toward Inclusive Innovation

India is a strategic market for TGPS Infotech. With a large talent pool, a vibrant digital economy, and increasing demand for scalable tech solutions, India presents the perfect platform for innovation, implementation, and impact.

The new centers in Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Chennai will serve as:

Client Engagement Hubs for industrial and institutional partnerships

Innovation Labs for Web2/Web3 solution prototyping

Talent Development Centers in collaboration with engineering colleges

Pilot Grounds for smart city and green-tech integrations

This expansion is aligned with the broader mission of TGPS Global— to embed sustainability and digital empowerment across every geography we operate in.

Bridging Institutions, Startups & Enterprise

TGPS Infotech is also deeply invested in building meaningful technology interfaces with educational institutions. Through its association with the Green Carpet Foundation, the company offers:

Incubation support and live project mentoring

Real-time product development exposure

Placement pathways for future-ready tech students

Institutional software solutions for smart campuses

Participation in research, innovation labs, and public service technology initiatives

This approach ensures that students don’t just learn technologies in theory but experience them in practice — working on products that power real companies, serve real users, and solve real challenges.



Conclusion: A Tech Vision for a Smarter Planet

As the world moves toward digital convergence, TGPS Infotech is building bridges between what is possible and what is needed. With a foundation of technical excellence, global reach, and a deep commitment to sustainability and ethics, the company is helping shape the infrastructure of tomorrow's digital society.

From government platforms to green startups, from educational institutions to industry giants TGPS Infotech continues to power transformative change, proving that technology, when built with integrity and vision, can uplift industries, communities, and generations to come.

