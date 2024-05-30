Thaai Casting FY24 PAT up by 172 per cent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Thaai Casting Limited, (NSE - TCL), a specializes in pressure die casting, precision machining of both ferrous and non-ferrous materials, and induction heating and quenching has announced its Audited Financial Results for the H2 FY24 and FY24.

Key Financial highlights (Standalone)

FY24 Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 9068.80 Lakhs, YoY growth of 84.64%

* EBITDA of Rs 2648.7 Cr, YoY growth of 114.22%

* EBITDA Margin of 29.21%, YoY growth of 403 Bps

* PAT of Rs 1369.89 Cr, YoY growth of 171.95%

* PAT Margin of 15.10%, YoY growth of 485 Bps

H2 FY24 Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 4812.66 Lakhs,

* EBITDA of Rs 1468.45 Lakhs,

* EBITDA Margin of 30.51%,

* PAT of Rs 821.90 Lakhs,

* PAT Margin of 17.08%,

Note - The company got converted into Public Limited Company from Partnership Firm on 12th June 2023. Figures for the period of partnership firm is taken from the prospectus filed with NSE Emerge at the time of Listing.

Commenting on the performance, Anandan Sriramulu, Chairman and Managing Director of Thaai Casting Limited, "We are pleased to report a commendable growth trajectory for our company. This success is driven by the development of new products, the addition of new clients, and our goal of becoming a global brand offering one-stop high-end casting solutions.

Following our IPO, we are on a growth path supported by our expansion and capital expenditure plans. We have established a new subsidiary and acquired land to set up a gas nitriding plant.

Focusing our efforts on increasing installation capacity is crucial as we strive to meet the growing demand from our valued customers. Additionally, we are concentrating on boosting our overall order book value by securing more orders and enhancing the value of existing ones. This multifaceted approach underscores our commitment to excellence and growth, paving the way for a promising future."

