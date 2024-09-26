Thailand Tops 2024 Consumer Review Awards by Agoda

PRNewswire

Singapore, September 26: Digital travel platform Agoda is thrilled to announce the 2024 recipients of its annual Customer Review Awards, acknowledging over 40,000 properties across 147 markets. Each awarded property has demonstrated excellence in service, securing impressive customer ratings of '8.0' or above on Agoda's travel platform. This year, 2,920 properties (7 per cent) have achieved the remarkable feat of winning for five consecutive years since 2020, while 13,011 properties (32 per cent) are new award recipients, each striving to meet excellence in service and quality.

Asian markets continue to shine, amassing almost 28,000 awards, seeing an increase close to 35 per cent from 2023, followed by Europe and North America, where property owners also showcased remarkable dedication to quality service. Thailand retains its top position with 5,640 winning properties, with the United States (4,166) and Indonesia (3,837) taking second and third places respectively.

Hotels that have been honored with this prestigious award can post and share the award with their customers. Digital badges are available for hotels to download, enabling them to display the accolade at their property.

Bali claims the top destination spot with 1,032 properties recognized, retaining the top spot from 2023. Completing the top five destinations are Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Tokyo, and Phuket.

Customer reviews are instrumental in helping travelers find accommodations that match their preferences. Properties earning a rating of 8.0 or higher must consistently deliver exceptional experiences. With travel activity on the rise, focusing on delivering memorable guest experiences remains essential. The awards acknowledge partners committed to maintaining high standards and providing outstanding service.

Agoda assesses properties on various criteria including Value for Money, Location, Cleanliness, Staff, and Facilities. Additionally, key considerations include competitive pricing strategies and availability.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply at Agoda said, "As travelers become more selective in choosing accommodation in the evolving and competitive travel landscape, the importance of reliable, high-quality service is paramount. These awards highlight properties that excel in offering safe, comfortable, and enjoyable stays for their guests. The 54 million-plus guest reviews combined for our winners on the Agoda platform highlight the significance of customer feedback and not only assist travelers in making informed choices but also help our partners to refine their services. Recognition like this not only sets these properties apart but also aligns with Agoda's goal to make travel more accessible and enjoyable for everyone."

The 2024 Customer Review Award winners have been notified via email and Agoda's YCS App. For more information and to view the full list of winners, visit Agoda's Customer Review Awards page.

About Agoda: Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 4.5M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 6,900 staff in 25 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

