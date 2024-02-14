Thane Skaters Triumph in National Race and Secure Spot for Internationals

SRV Media

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: In a resounding display of talent and dedication, seven young skaters from Thane have emerged victorious in the recent National Endurance Competition held in Khopoli on February 3rd and 4th, 2024. Representing the esteemed Universal Skating Academy, these skaters not only clinched medals for their state but also earned themselves a coveted spot in the upcoming international competition.

The results of the Universal Skating Academy's skaters are as follows:

* Neharika Menon: 3 Gold Medals

* Aashay Gaitonde: 2 Bronze Medals

* Aayush Talegaonkar: 2 Silver Medals

* Mahant Shah: 2 Bronze Medals

* Runvika Koli: 3 Bronze Medals

* Eva Sanju: 1 Gold Medal and 1 Bronze Medal

* Prathmesh Karthik: 2 Silver Medals

* Aayu Mahale: 1 Bronze Medal

"We congratulate these remarkable young athletes on their outstanding achievements and eagerly anticipate seeing the Indian tricolor flying high in Sri Lanka," expressed a spokesperson from the Universal Skating Academy.

The skaters, who have been honing their skills at the Universal Skating Academy in Thane West, have demonstrated exceptional commitment and perseverance. Coach Sanket Kashikar, a driving force behind their success, emphasized the academy's dedication to nurturing talent for over 15 years.

"Universal Academy has been steadfast in its mission to train roller skaters and mold them into champions," remarked Coach Sanket. "These seven kids, who have been training rigorously for over four years, exemplify the dedication and passion that we instill in all our students."

Coach Sanket underscored the importance of regular practice and technical training in skating, emphasizing the mental preparedness required for competitive success. With skaters as young as four years old beginning their journey at the academy, the focus remains on holistic development and performance across all age groups.

Having triumphed at district and state levels, these skaters have now earned their rightful place in the national arena. As they gear up for the international race in Sri Lanka, the Universal Skating Academy wishes them the best of luck in their pursuit of excellence.

For media inquiries, please contact Sanket Kashikar at 9833077854 or visit the website at https://universalskates.com/.

Universal Skating Academy, located in Thane West, is a renowned training center dedicated to nurturing young talent in roller skating. With a legacy spanning over 15 years, the academy prides itself on producing champions through rigorous training and mentorship.

