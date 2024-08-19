The 12th Musculoskeletal Society Conference 2024 held in Jaipur

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 19: The second day of the 12th Musculoskeletal Society Conference 2024, held at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC), has brought together some of the most advanced techniques for treating muscle injuries. With participation from renowned doctors and specialists from 21 countries, the event continues to be a global hub for learning and innovation in musculoskeletal health.

In the ceremony held on Saturday, the chief guest was National Institute of Sports Science Director Dr Bhibhu Kalyan Nayak and Guest of Honor was Radiological Society of Emirates (Dubai) Chairman Dr Abdullah Alremathi. During this, the President of Musculoskeletal Society (MSS) Dr Jayaraj Govindaraj, Organizing Chairman Dr M.P Goyal, Dr Anand Gupta, MSS General Secretary Dr Dharmendra Kumar Singh, Organizing Secretary Dr Gaurav Kant Sharma, Dr Abhimanyu Kelkar, IRIA President Varaprasad Vemuri, IRIA General Secretary Dr Murali Krishna were present. This event is being organized with the aim of highlighting and spreading awareness on advanced technology and options without surgery for diagnosis of musculoskeletal problems like sports injuries, joint pain, and nerve pain.

Dr Bhibhu Kalyan Nayak, Director of the National Institute of Sports Sciences, New Delhi stated that it is an instant process, just like a stethoscope. You can decide what the modality of the treatment is when the patient can return. Musculoskeletal society has harnessed the power of radiology with its members and new advanced techniques.

Dr Abdulla Alremaithi, President of the Radiological Society of Emirates Dubai, stated that It is an honor to be a part of this distinguished event and be a part of the workshops, I am very impressed with the caliber of the speakers. It is eloquent that India is leaping advanced techniques toward musculoskeletal imaging.

A key highlight of the day was the workshop on sports injury and return-to-play strategies using image-guided musculoskeletal interventions on cadavers. This session, held at SMS Medical College & Hospital, focused on cutting-edge methods for treating joint pains and sports injuries, drawing 80 delegates who were eager to enhance their skills in this critical area.

Another significant workshop on musculoskeletal ultrasound demonstrated the use of ultrasound technology for diagnosing sports injuries and various joint and muscle problems. This technique offers the potential to eliminate the need for MRI in over 80 per cent of cases, making it a game-changer in the field. The hands-on session attracted nearly 200 delegates, reflecting the growing interest in this accessible and effective diagnostic tool.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, Founder and Chairman of Mahajan Imaging and Labs, Stated that Musculoskeletal Imaging has become an integral part of sports medicine. It will distinguish between how and when the player can get back to the field and even his future. Diagnosing the diseases, what treatment should be given to the athlete, and what treatments are given fall under musculoskeletal imaging.

Arthritis, a common condition that causes pain and inflammation in the joints, was also a key topic at the conference. New imaging techniques like ultrasound and MRI have revolutionized the way doctors can see inside joints, helping to detect arthritis early and monitor its progression more accurately. These advances are leading to more personalized and effective treatments, improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

