The 12th Speciality Films and Flexible Packaging Global Summit and Exhibition - 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: 'The 12th Speciality Films & Flexible Packaging Global Summit & Expo - 2025, Flagship event by ElitePlus++ Business Services, concluded successfully on 3-4 September at the Reliance Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, reinforcing its position as the World's largest Summit dedicated to films and flexible packaging.

Supported by the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Government of India, this edition once again set new benchmarks for global packaging.

Record Participation

The two-day mega event brought together 2,200+ delegates from 26 countries and 800 organizations, including global leaders in rigid and flexible packaging, recyclers, converters, raw material suppliers, policymakers, automation experts, brand owners, and sustainability innovators. The highlight was the participation of Brand Owners in large numbers.

India's Strategic Role in the World Packaging Market

India is emerging as one of the world's largest markets for flexible packaging, creating a strong need for technology upgrades and material innovation. Packaging is now a strategic growth sector, aligning seamlessly with the Government's Make in India vision.

With policies promoting Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), recycled content, and advanced recycling technologies, India continues to drive circular economy practices.

Convergence of Rigid & Flexible Packaging

A defining feature of this edition was the unique convergence of rigid and flexible packaging sectors. As end-users adopt multi-format strategies, rigid and flexible solutions are seen as complementary rather than competitive.

Global Leadership on Stage- Policy, Circular Economy & Global Outlook

The Summit hosted an unparalleled line-up of global thought leaders:

Keynotes from CEOs and MDs of Godrej Industries, Reliance Consumer Products, Amul, Marico, Bandhan Bank, and the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

Plenary sessions by PepsiCo and McKinsey & Company, sharing insights on consumer trends, sustainability strategies, and packaging transformation.

An Economic Outlook Address by a leading Chief Economist, covering trade shifts, tariff wars, and the transition from globalization to regional alliances.

Delegates also gained first-hand insights into INC-5.2 Treaty outcomes and their implications for India's packaging sector.

Business Sessions & 7 Panels

Over 10 business sessions and seven panel discussions, with more than 85 industry leaders, explored the latest technology developments, new trends and new applications.

Digital transformation in packaging through AI, smart solutions & data-driven manufacturing.

Next-gen materials - mono-materials, coatings, adhesives, recyclability, and barrier tech.

Innovations across FMCG, pharma, healthcare, e-commerce, EVs, and solar sectors.

Disruptive technologies - chemical recycling, rPET, automation, traceability & decarbonization. Exclusive previews of breakthrough technologies.

Panel Highlights:

* Innovations in Raw Materials

* Making a Business Case for Sustainability

* Brand Owners' Perspectives on the New Normal

* Flexible-Rigid Packaging Synergies

* Start-Ups & Capital Market Access

* Plastics in Circularity - The New Regime

* Emerging Indian Brands Revolutionising Packaging

Exhibition: Unique Combination of Summit and Expo

The Expo floor featured over 100 exhibitors showcasing live demos, automation solutions, and next-generation applications. A Vibrant Gala Dinner Celebrating Industry Connections, bringing the entire industry together.

Organiser's Note

Nidhi Verma, Founder & MD, ElitePlus++ Business Services, said: "The 12th edition has been a landmark, uniting global leadership and India's packaging value chain at a decisive moment. This Summit reaffirmed India's role as a Global hub for sustainable packaging transformation."

About ElitePlus++ Business Services

ElitePlus++ Business Services is India's leading platform for industry summits, B2B exhibitions, and knowledge-sharing forums, connecting global business leaders, policymakers, and innovators. Its flagship event, the Speciality Films & Flexible Packaging Global Summit & Expo, is now firmly established as the world's largest annual gathering for packaging and sustainability stakeholders."

