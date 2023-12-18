Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 18: The 2nd edition of TiECon Surat was held on December 15-16, 2023 at Marriott Hotel, Surat. TiECon Suart 2023 had knowledge sessions by industry titans, startup masterclasses by experts, startup pitches and a startup exhibition by most promising startups of Surat. The event was attended by startup founders, angel investors, venture capitalists, aspiring entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts from across India. Knowledge sessions conducted by industry leaders, startup pitch and startup pavilion featuring 20+ promising startups from Surat speeches from over 30 speakers.

TiECon Surat 2023 was also attended by TiE Global Leaders from around the world including Mr. Rakesh Kamdar ( Vice- Chair,TiE Global Board) , Dharti Desai (TiE Global Board Member & Past President – TiE New York), Murali Bukkapatnam (TiE Global Board Member & Past President – TiE Hyderabad), Amit Gupta (TiE Global). Board Member and President – TiE Singapore), Amit Mukim (TiE Global Board Member and Past President – TiE Mumbai), Mahaveer Sharma (Chair – TiE India Angels and Past Chairman – TiE Global), Nilesh Shukla (President – TiE Vadodara), Vinay Rathi (President – TiE Udaipur), Jai Jain (President – TiE Madhya Pradesh), Ravi Ishwarpu (President – TiE Vizag) and SK Arora (President-Elect – TiE Chandigarh), etc. were also present. TiECon Surat 2023 featured a series of knowledge sessions from industry titans, startup masterclasses by experts, startup pitches and a startup showcase featuring Surat’s brightest startups.

Speakers include Ashank Desai (MD – Mastek Ltd), Mahesh Murthy (Founder – Exseed Space)., H P Rama (Founder & Chairman – Auro University), Girish Luthra (Chairman – Luthra Group), Milan Parikh (Co-Founder & Director – Jainam Broking), Sushil Sharma (Founder – Marwari Catalyst), Jignesh Patel (Founder – Sarathi Capital), Parithi Govindaraju (Oculo), Rahul Sasi (CloudSEC), Karthik (Java Capital), Viram Shah (Co-Founder, Vested Finance), Vishal Virani (CEO – Dhwise), Akrosh Sharma (Ex. VP – Caretlane) , Sudeep Goswami (Senior Director & General Manager – Dell Technologies), and many others graced the occasion.

Kashyap Pandya, President of TiE Surat added that TiE Surat has played a key role in building a vibrant startup ecosystem in South Gujarat. TiE’s commitment is not only to build businesses, but also to foster a culture where innovation thrives and transforms the world as we know it. TiECon Surat 2023 will be an important event that provides a platform for all key stakeholders of the startup ecosystem to come together to empower startup founders and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Kashyap Pandya, President, TiE Surat said, TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs), founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley (USA), is a global non-profit organization with a mission to promote entrepreneurship through TiE’s 5 pillars: Mentoring, Incubation , education, networking and funding. With a focus on giving back to the community, TiE’s focus is on building and nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs. TiE is present in 14 countries with 3,000+ charter members and 58 chapters with 15,000+ members.

TiE Surat Founder President Sanjay Punjabi said that the TiE Surat Chapter started in 2019 has been working tirelessly to create a vibrant startup ecosystem in the South Gujarat region. TiE Surat has 60+ charter members and 200+ associate members. Some of the programs and activities undertaken by TiE Surat are: TiE Nurture Program (an equity-free startup accelerator program) run by TiE Pune, TiE Women’s Global Pitch Competition, TiEU (Global Startup Competition for University Students), TiE Young Entrepreneurs (Global Startup Competition for students from class 9 to 12), TiE India Angels (Network of Angels Investors), TiE Masterclass, TiE Knowledge Series and many more such programs.

TiE Surat Event Chair Rohan Desai mentioned that TiE Surat successfully organized the 1st edition of TiE Surat’s annual flagship event TiECon Surat on November 18-19, 2022 at Marriott Hotel, Surat. During the event, we had knowledge sessions by industry leaders, startup pitch and startup pavilion featuring 20+ promising startups from Surat. TiECon Surat has more than 30 speakers including BJ Arun (Chairman – TiE Global), Mahaveer Sharma (Chair – TiE India Angels and Past Chairman – TiE Global), 5 TiE Chapter Presidents from India (Kerala, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Lucknow) , Sameer Desai (Former President – TiE Boston), Harish Mehta (Co-Founder – NASSCOM), Padmaja Ruparel (Co-Founder – India Angel Network), Sanjay Mehta (Founder – 100x.vc), Savjibhai Dholakia (Chairman – Hare Krishna Exports) and many more.

TiECon Surat 2023 will also have a series of 4 startup masterclasses on idea validation through artificial scale-up by Advait Kurlekar (TiE Pune Charter Member, CEO – Upohan Management Consultants), Ajay Hirskar (TiE Pune Charter Member, CEO – Success Alchemist). Intelligence by Ankit Bose (Head – AI, NASSCOM) and Digitizing our Factories by Amit Saluja (Managing Partner – digiXLT). TiECon also had dedicated sessions with women leaders and an inspiration session with women achievers.

TiE Surat President-Elect Gaurav Singhvi said TiECon Surat 2023 is not just about ideas; It’s about connections. Startup founders get an opportunity to connect with angel investments and venture capitalists to take your venture to the next level.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor