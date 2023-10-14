The 4th Edition Of Archinet Mumbai Awards Was A Huge Success Where Who’s Who Of Architecture And Design World Were Felicitated

New Delhi (India), October 14: This Friday was an evening to remember for many well-known Architects and for all those who attended the Archinet Mumbai 2023, which was organised by the Riverstone Networking Services under the leadership of its founder and CEO Clyde Daniels.

The grand event was held at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End on the 6th of October, 2023, where the who’s who of the Architect community gathered and many distinguished guests were present. It was a confluence of brilliance and innovation in the realm of Architecture and Design. The visionary behind Archinet envisioned a gathering where architectural luminaries could converge, exchange great ideas and collectively push the boundaries of designs.

During the high-impact event, several industry pioneers and esteemed architects were presented with the prestigious Pantheon Awards. The names of the recipients of the awards include Ar. Ahmed Shaikh, Visionary Curator of the Advisory Board of Archinet Mumbai 2023. Along with him, Ar. Premnath, Ar. Nitin Killawala, Ar. Chandrashekar Kanetkar, Ar. Prashant Sutaria, Ar. Milind Pai, Ar. Saurabh Chatterjee, Ar. Lakshmi Govekar, ID. Aakif Habib, Ar. Gautam Naik & Ar. Aslam Kadri was also the recipient of the Patheon Awards. It’s an ode and a commitment from Riverstone Networking Services to honour the pioneers of the ever-growing, innovative & inspiring Architecture & Design industry.

The prestigious awards were bestowed upon architects who have demonstrated exceptional talent, brilliance, intelligence and dedication in shaping the architectural landscape over many years. These awards reflect the journey of the outstanding contributions and their enduring legacy, which once again came into the limelight during the Archinet Mumbai 2023.

It is interesting to note that during the Archinet Mumbai 2023, more than 200 brilliant architects and esteemed industry professionals were present to make the event a huge success and turn it into an unforgettable evening. The gathering was a testament to the evolving landscape of architectural designs, which is bringing huge glory to the industry and making it shine like no other field is currently able to achieve it. Archinet Mumbai 2023 also showcased the indomitable spirit of creativity and vision that defines the architectural world. The event also provides an exclusive platform for architects, interior designers and architectural product manufacturers, which helps them forge alliances, share insights and be the catalyst to the evolution of the designing world.

It is needless to say Archinet Mumbai has emerged as one of the most anticipated networking events in the Architecture and Design space. It also provides a golden opportunity for brands to connect with the pioneers of the industry, which help them to foster collaborations that promise to redefine the future of the architecture and design world.

The founder and CEO of Riverstone Networking Services, Clyde Daniels, was happy and greatly satisfied with the grand and thunderous success of the latest edition of the event. Expressing his happiness, he said, “It is India’s one of the most anticipated Architecture and Design related award functions where the finest minds of the industry are felicitated for their huge contributions in the field of Architecture and Design. I am glad that esteemed people from the industry once again agreed to gather and share their ideas to take the industry to the unviable position.”

During the felicitation, all the members of the advisory board of the ‘Archinet Mumbai’ were also present and spoke and underlined the importance of organising such an event. Among those who were present from the advisory board of ‘Archinet Mumbai’ were Hemant, Milind Pai, Ahmed Shaikh, Chandrashekhar Kanetkar, Premnath, Nitin Killawala, Saurabh Chatterjee, Lakshmi Givekar, Aakif Habib and Gautam Naik. Clyde Daniel’s daughter, Erica Daniel, was one of the driving forces who conceptualised and executed the entire event with her young team of event coordinators.

