The 5th Edition of ACMA Automechanika New Delhi Gets Bigger and Better

New Delhi [India], January 9: Bringing together 500+ exhibitors from 12 countries, the 5th edition of ACMA Automechanika New Delhi is geared up once again to bring the complete value chain of the automotive aftermarket and components market to the 25,000 sqm show floor. With renewed enthusiasm from the exhibitors and the stakeholders, the three-day expo is scheduled to hit the ground from 1 - 3 February 2024 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi with a robust display of the latest innovations. This will be the first physical edition of the event post-COVID-19.

ACMA Automechanika New Delhi, a three-day show will showcase exclusive aftermarket solutions for two-wheelers, passenger, commercial and agricultural vehicles. It will open doors to wholesalers, distributors, traders of parts and components, professionals from car repair shops, garages, service stations, fleet management and develop networking and business opportunities.

With more than 100 new entrants in this edition, the 25,000 sqm show floor will feature an extensive, innovative and technologically advanced product showcase from the industry. Schaeffler, ZF India, Mahle Aftermarket, NRB Bearings, Mansons International, Subros, J K Fenner, Minda Corporation, RMP Bearings, Celette India and several other leading Indian brands will showcase their new solutions for the industry. From the international front, the event will feature innovations from brands like Sampa Otomotiv, Liqui Moly, Industrias Del Recambio, and more from countries including USA, UAE, Germany, Russia, Korea, Italy, Belgium, Taiwan, Thailand and China.

The show will have a mega display of products and solutions from different categories like parts and components, electronics and connectivity, diagnostics and repair, accessories and customizing, car wash and care, dealer and workshop management, alternative drive systems and fuels, tires and wheels, body and paint and mobility as a service and autonomous driving.

Four dedicated international pavilions will be created from Germany, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and to bring national and international key players under one roof.

According to the ACMA's report on Auto Components Industry Review FY22-23, rising domestic vehicle sales, strong aftermarket and increasing exports have been the major growth drivers in the auto component industry over the last five years. The size of the industry has grown by 33% to INR 559,748 Cr in FY23 from INR 421,366 Cr in FY22. Auto aftermarket grew by 15% in FY23 to INR 85,333 CR from INR 74,203 CR in FY22. The report revealed that electric vehicles have accounted for 2.7% of total component consumption.

Vinnie Mehta, Director General, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), expressed, "The automotive industry is experiencing significant growth, driving an increased demand for auto components and the aftermarket sector. The outlook for the industry is optimistic, given the continuous expansion of the market size and the notable growth in component exports, rising by 5 percent to USD 20.1 billion in FY 2023 from USD 19.1 billion in FY 2022. Notably, exports to North America, Europe, and Asia have witnessed growth in 2023 compared to the previous year. As this edition of Automechanika marks the 1st physical edition post-COVID-19, we are delighted to witness the enthusiasm of exhibitors from both India and abroad, along with the support of associations and all stakeholders associated with the industry. This collective effort is set to create a vibrant show floor once again."

Sharing similar sentiment, Raj Manek Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holding Ltd, said, "After the successful past editions of the show, we are excited for the 5th physical edition of ACMA Automechanika New Delhi 2024. The Indian vehicle industry including passenger, lightweight and heavy-duty vehicles is growing at a fast pace and India has witnessed this growth trend this year across these segments. The growth of vehicle sales is a clear indicator of growth for the auto components and aftermarket industry. We are excited to once again bring new solutions and technologies from India and around the world leading to propel this industry in the future."

To make this event a grand success through expanded opportunities like networking, knowledge sharing and engaging discussions on innovations, developments and trends, this edition is backed by valuable partnerships. TechSci Research, the Knowledge Partner for this edition will be presenting a whitepaper at the show giving detailed analysis and insights about the automotive and aftermarket industry. Elofic Industries Ltd and HIM Tecknoforge Ltd are onboard as the Bronze Partners and Ample Auto Tech as the Lanyard Partner.

Ajay Seth, Vice President - International Business, Elofic Industries Ltd, stated: "We are thrilled to be the Bronze Partner with ACMA Automechanika New Delhi. This partnership will bring unparalleled expertise and innovation to this prestigious event and to the auto components and aftermarket industry. This collaboration not only elevates the event's success but also amplifies our company's commitment to pioneering automotive advancements. Let's fuel progress, inspire change, and redefine the future of auto mechanics together!"

Mrinal Aggarwal, Director, HIM Tecknoforge Ltd, expressed, "We are glad to be the Bronze Partner for the upcoming edition of ACMA Automechanika New Delhi 2024! We take pride in serving the not only the Indian but the global aftermarket assembly well. Like in the past, this collaboration will once again drive enriching networking opportunities and help showcase our vast variety of products which include Transmission, Differential and Suspension along with various assemblies and Sub-Assemblies, manufactured through cutting-edge technologies vital for the growth of aftermarket. This partnership will contribute towards shaping of the future of automotive components and aftermarkets industry through this spectacular event where the entire value chain of this segment will converge."

Commenting on this partnership, Arvind Choudhary, Managing Director, Ample Auto Tech Pvt Ltd, shared: "ACMA Automechanika carries with it the credibility that attracts the right kind of Indian as well as International clients. As India evolves to be the global manufacturing hub, ATEK is looking forward to utilize the platform to display its engineering strengths and manufacturing capabilities and increase its market reach."

Supported by the Federation of All India Automobile Spare Parts Dealers' Associations (FAIASPDA), All India Automobile Workshops Association (AIAWA), Automotive Parts Merchants Association (APMA), European Garage Equipment Association (ESGA), AAMPACT, FIGIEFA, Federal Association of Manufacturers and Importers of Automotive Service Equipment and Automotive Service Association (ASA) - the synergy will lead to a tremendous contribution of their expertise and network once again at this edition.

The Automechanika brand is one of the most leading and influential events for the aftermarket business with numerous editions held across all the subsidiaries of Messe Frankfurt.

