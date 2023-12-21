The 6th Edition of Couture Runway Week is Hitting the Town Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 21: The global fashion scene experienced an unparalleled spectacle at the 6th Edition of Couture Runway Week 2023, Proudly welcoming IIFD (International Institute of Fashion Design) as the Title Partner, the momentous event was powered by TFR and presented by GFF. This premier fashion extravaganza, held in December 2023, captivated audiences with a harmonious blend of creativity, innovation, and style.

Aarti Tiwari, the Managing Director of CRW, expressed her enthusiasm for the event's success. "Couture Runway Week continues to evolve as a trendsetter in the fashion landscape, showcasing a diverse range of talents and perspectives. We are thrilled to witness the amalgamation of creativity and style on our esteemed runway."

Strategic collaborations played a pivotal role in the success of Couture Runway Week 2023. DCOP Photography, as the Photography partner, skillfully captured the essence of each moment, while Niharika Pratham, the Jewellery partner, added a touch of elegance to the runway. Tanu Bakshi, the Makeover partner, Gifting partner Foot Fuel and Lakme, a beauty household name, took the reins of Make-up & Hair, ensuring a flawless presentation.

The event proudly welcomed IIFD as the Title Partner, representing a hub where creativity and career converge. IIFD's hands-on and industry-focused approach, coupled with its ability to understand students personally, has made it a beacon for those aspiring to thrive in the fashion industry.

INSD - Nurturing Creative Minds The annual show presented by INSD at Couture Runway Week Season 6 showcased the imaginative collections of students. Their designs, marked by vibrant colors, intricate details, and attention-grabbing silhouettes, reflected the students' skills and innovative concepts.

Luxe'Street - Elegance, Sustainability, and Ethical Values Luxe'Street, envisioned by versatile designer Chanchala Batra, a NIFT graduate, embodies elegance, sustainability, and ethical values. With vast experience working with high street retailers worldwide, Luxe'Street is dedicated to crafting timeless pieces that transcend trends and stand the test of time.

Sustainable Forward Clothing Vastra by Mala Munde, inspired by the Indian Concept of Minimalism, is a sustainable forward clothing brand. Mrs. Mala Munde's vision for this brand, born during her battle with cancer, turned into reality with the collection "Chahat," showcasing exquisite charms, beadwork, and crocheting on sarees with heritage craftsmanship.

TFR - The Front Row by Seema Kashyap brings over a decade and a half of experience from working with top fashion houses globally. The haute couture collection encompasses western, Indo-western, and trendy ethnic designs, reflecting Seema Kashyap's passion for storytelling through fashion.

Finale Designer Alok Aggarwal: A Visionary in Fashion Designer Alok Aggarwal, an event organizer and Tellywood choreographer, graced the runway as the Finale Designer at Couture Runway Week, Season 6. His journey, from a dance performer to a respected fashion designer and stylist, reflects a commitment to uniqueness and creativity.

Hollyhock - Tradition Meets Contemporary Allure As the spotlight intensified, Hollyhock took center stage, presenting a fusion of Indian heritage and modern sophistication. The brand redefines Indian wear for women, blending timeless elegance with modern flair, creating a style as vibrant and diverse as the women who wear it.

Maharani Collections: Elevating Wedding Fashion Maharani Collections, a Delhi-based couture label, showcased ingenious fashion with a perfect balance between contemporary designs and Indian craftsmanship. The meticulously crafted Bridal and Non-Bridal Lehengas reflected elegance and tradition.

IIFT Mayur Vihar - Elevating Education in Fashion International Institute of Fashion Technology (IIFT) in Mayur Vihar is dedicated to promoting professional education in the fashion and textile industries in India.

Partnerships and Collaborations:

The event was elevated through partnerships with esteemed institutions and designers, including NeeShya Institute, Tatyam School of Design, Professional Mochi, SG Institute of Art & Design, Kalki Subramaniam, Harsha Nuthaki - Designer, Foot Fuel, Vastra Vastra by Mala Munde, Swastika Kreations, Model Creators, Ritu Sharma (founder of Ritual Vastara), Cancer Walk by Tayjaswni, International Institute of Fashion Design (IIFD), Designer Alok: Rajwada Theme, ICF International College of Fashion, Chanchala Batra (NIFT graduate), House of Label Akanksha and Jatin, Brahmavadini, KARA, Holy Hock X Pehnav, RENEO by Wardan Mode and Minus Degre, The Front Row by Seema Kashyap, Shelly Couture, Maharani Collection X Pehnav, and Wardan Mode and Minus Degre, Sohum Attire.

Event Highlights:

The event was graced by showstopper Angela Khanna, B-Angel by Pooja, House of Salil Kapoor presented a kids collection, Kara hand painting, Forever Naveen Kumar (celebrity designer from Bangalore), Pearl Aggarwal, Prince Lahot, Sara Miraz Khan, AAD Institute, Ankita Goswami, Model Creators by Tushar Rajput, Jack Kumaq, Desi Colors along with Ankita Solanki, Jayan Trophy and Novelties as felicitation partners. Brands like Jivora, Just Fashion, Vamsee, Pehnav, Silk Land added to the grandeur of the event.

In a captivating finale, Couture Runway Week 2023 proved to be a canvas of inspiration, where each designer, institution, and collaborator painted a unique stroke of creativity, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape.

