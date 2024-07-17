The Academic City School launches the School of Common Science Programme to Integrate Academic Excellence with Practical Life Skills

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 17: India's first career-oriented boarding school, The Academic City School, has taken a significant step forward by launching the School of Common Science Programme. This pioneering initiative is designed to ensure that students acquire essential "everyday sciences" knowledge alongside their academic curriculum. The programme focuses on practical life skills, bridging the gap between theoretical education and real-world application, thus providing a holistic learning experience for the students.

Prof. Pallavi, Principal, The Academic City School says, "It is with great pride that I announce the implementation of The School of Common Science Programme. This groundbreaking initiative is designed to blend academic excellence with essential life skills, ensuring our students are equipped for the challenges of the real world. In an era where education must extend beyond textbooks, The School of Common Science Programme exemplifies our commitment to fostering an environment where students can thrive both academically and practically. We believe that by providing these experiences, we prepare our students not just for exams, but for life."

In a country where academic excellence has long been prioritized, The Academic City School recognizes that true success encompasses more than just book knowledge. Essential 'street smart' skills, vital for navigating real-life challenges, are often overlooked in conventional education systems. Being 'book smart' can lead to good academic performance in predictable, controlled environments with known syllabi and exam patterns. However, real life presents challenges that are often unpredictable, with no shortcuts and many situations that are out of syllabus. Their School of Common Science programme addresses this gap by fostering holistic development, preparing students to tackle unpredictable life situations with confidence and competence.

Discover the Benefits of The School of Common Science Programme Activities:

1. Farming: Food is the foundation of life. In the fast-paced urban environment where today's generation often only sees fruits and vegetables in supermarkets, students of The Academic City have a unique opportunity. They utilize the farm space on the 9-acre campus to experience the joy of growing fruits and vegetables themselves. What do they learn? Students come to value food and develop gratitude towards farmers, who provide it. They also learn about different soil conditions necessary for growing food, the amount of water required, steps to maintain soil fertility, and the ideal temperature conditions. These hands-on experiences are directly related to their academics, leading to a more comprehensive and lasting understanding of social science subjects.

2. Skills of Carpentry, Plumbing, and Electrical Work: Independence is a crucial skill in today's evolving world. In the 'School of Common Science' Programme children pick up the essential skills of basic carpentry, plumbing, and electrical work. These skills educate children to value resources like wood, water, and electricity, how to optimize their usage, and develop problem-solving abilities. As they focus on real-life solutions, solving textbook problems becomes more engaging and interesting.

3. Firewood Cooking: Weekend treks offer students the thrill of hiking long distances, building stamina. Additionally, they learn to cook using firewood to satisfy their hunger. This fosters independence, ensuring that they can take care of themselves and others, even when away from home.

4. Martial Arts: Self-defense is an essential skill, and our martial arts classes equip students with the ability to protect themselves. Additionally, these classes enhance concentration, focus, listening skills, and self-discipline.

5. Financial Literacy: Financial literacy is an important everyday science that empowers students to manage money effectively. It teaches students about saving, budgeting within available resources, and handling situations that necessitate borrowing and managing debt. At The Academic City, financial literacy education begins as early as fourth grade, when students start managing their imprest accounts while staying on campus.

6. Career Counseling: A common question a child is often asked is, "What do you want to be when you grow up?" This question, whether knowingly or unknowingly, encourages them to start thinking about career choices. Their answers often change from year to yearfrom wanting to be a doctor, then an engineer, then a fashion designer, or a musician. These aspirations are based on what they observe around them, with little understanding of what it actually takes to pursue these careers. As India's first career-oriented boarding school, The Academic City School provides students with ample exposure to various professions, helping them understand the requirements and allowing them to make informed choices based on their true inclinations.

The Academic City School is redefining education by blending academics with real-life activities, preparing our students for a successful and fulfilling future. If you are a parent wanting to know more, you can reach them out at: https://theacademiccity.com/boarding-school-in-bangalore-karnataka-india

