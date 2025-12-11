The Age of Manifestation: The Eleven Eleven Group Unveils Global Command-Centre in Dubai, Redefining the UAE-India Investment Corridor

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], December 11: In the high-stakes arena of global infrastructure and luxury investment, timing is rarely a coincidence; it is a calculated strategy. On November 11th, at precisely 11:11 AMa moment globally recognized as a symbol of alignment, destiny, and manifestationthe Dubai skyline witnessed the birth of a new corporate titan.

The Eleven Eleven Group has officially launched its global headquarters, The 11:11 Office, signaling a transformative shift in the economic corridor between the UAE and India. Led by an unstoppable triumvirate of industry veteransEng. Vivek Sinha, Ashish Kohli, and Gyan Singhthis launch is not merely the opening of a new workspace; it is the unveiling of a diversified investment empire built upon a combined 50-year legacy of excellence.

A Trinity of Excellence: The Leadership

The Eleven Eleven Group is powered by three distinct pillars of industry: Engineering Precision, Aesthetic Mastery, and Global Connectivity.

1. The Visionary Executor: Eng. Vivek Sinha Founder - Vision Catalyst Group & 11:11 Group At the technical helm is Vivek Sinha, one of the most respected civil engineers in the region. Sinha holds the rare distinction of being one of the world's youngest holders of an Unlimited Engineering License in Dubai, a classification that allows for the construction of skyscrapers and mega-projects without height restrictions. Beyond The Eleven Eleven Group, Sinha owns and operates a diverse conglomerate of 10 companies under the Vision Catalyst umbrella, spanning Maze Projects, Align Mena Group, and Vision Catalyst Industrial Developments. With a track record of spearheading projects worth over AED 15 billion, he brings military precision to the group's EPC arm.

2. The Aesthetic Mastermind: Ashish Kohli Co-Founder - 11:11 Group & Founder - Interglobe Developments / AKD Design Ashish Kohli serves as the creative soul of the empire. As the founder of Ashish Kohli Design (AKD), he has spent over 30 years redefining ultra-luxury living. Kohli is renowned for his unique "turnkey" approach that integrates architecture, interior design, and the ancient science of Vastu Shastra to create homes that are energetically balanced as well as visually stunning. His influence extends across the Middle East, India, Kenya, and China, handling everything from structural design to bespoke furniture manufacturing.

3. The Aviation Tycoon: Gyan Singh

Chairman - Skymaster Group & Co-Founder - 11:11 Group

Bringing the power of global mobility and diverse market leadership is Gyan Singh. A veteran entrepreneur, Singh has built a robust portfolio of businesses that span aviation, manufacturing, healthcare, and real estate. His vast experience in the Indian market provides the group with a robust backbone for cross-border operations.

* Skymaster Aviation: Under his leadership, Skymaster has dominated the aviation and air-logistics space in India and is now expanding its charter and logistics operations into the GCC, creating a seamless "sky corridor" for business elites.

* Roadmaster Cycles: Singh is the driving force behind Roadmaster Cycles, one of India's fastest-growing premium bicycle brands. Innovating in the health and mobility sector, Roadmaster has captured a significant market share with its focus on durability and modern design.

* Oasis Skincare Clinic Global: Expanding into the wellness and lifestyle sector, Singh owns Oasis Skincare, a global brand dedicated to advanced dermatological treatments and holistic wellness, catering to a premium clientele.

* 11:11 Real Estate Dubai: A strategic arm of his real estate investment portfolio, focusing on high-yield assets and luxury property acquisitions in the UAE.

The Pillars of the Empire

The 11:11 Office stands as the unifying parent organization for a constellation of specialized powerhouses:

* Interglobe Developments: The real estate engine creating ultra-luxury towers and signature villas.

* Vision Catalyst EPC - UAE: The diversified construction force delivering mega engineering projects and industrial facilities.

* Skymaster Aviation / Skymaster Jets: Connecting continents with elite private aviation, charter services, and future aviation investments.

* AKD Projects: Designers and builders of elite signature villas and palaces, ensuring unmatched craftsmanship.

* 11 Masters Realty: A premium brokerage offering one-to-one elite client advisory for high-value assets.

Upcoming Projects: The New Gold Standard

Under the banner of Interglobe Developments and AKD Projects, the group has unveiled a pipeline of developments set to become Dubai landmarks.

* Villa Lumina (Palm Jumeirah): A convergence of past and future, this signature villa harmonizes classic architectural aesthetics with futuristic innovation, offering direct beach access and unmatched privacy.

* Villa Bliss (Sobha Hartland): Situated in a lush community, this project focuses on contemporary elegance, featuring grand entrances and a seamless merge between indoor luxury and outdoor nature.

* Kibsons Warehouse Paragon (Ras Al Khor): A testament to the group's EPC capabilities via Vision Catalyst, this state-of-the-art logistics facility is designed for industrial precision, serving the region's growing supply chain needs.

* Villa Sanctuary & Villa Moonlight: Located in Palm Jumeirah and DAMAC Hills respectively, these bespoke mansions promise "turnkey" luxury where every detail is curated by Ashish Kohli's team.

A Bright Future: The Dubai-India Axis

The launch of The 11:11 Office is being hailed by political and corporate analysts as the emergence of one of the most powerful Indian collaborations in the Middle East. The synergy between Sinha's engineering prowess, Kohli's design acumen, and Singh's logistics dominance creates a unique ecosystem capable of executing large-scale smart cities and industrial townships.

The group has outlined an aggressive roadmap that includes facilitating massive investment channels from the UAE to India, strengthening aviation corridors between Dubai and Indian metros, and creating jobs across engineering and design sectors. New real estate models modeled on Dubai's luxury standards are also expected to enter Indian markets like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Lucknow.

As the ribbon was cut in Dubai, the message to the global market was clear: The Eleven Eleven Group has not just opened an office; they have established a command centre for the next decade of growth. The age of 11:11 has begun.

Contact Information

The Eleven Eleven Group - Corporate Headquarters Dubai, UAE

Phone: +971 52 109 6580 +91 93111 40601

