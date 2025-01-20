The AI Future is Here: The AI World Summit 2025 by Rabbitt AI and Chitkara University

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], January 20: The AI World Summit 2025, Co-presented by Rabbitt AI and Chitkara University, successfully concluded on January 18, 2025, bringing together global AI leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers from organisations such as IBM, NSDC, Apollo, HDFC, TechCurators, TC Group, and Deloitte. The two-day event served as a premier platform for discussions on AI innovation, industry applications, and future trends.

Reflecting on the success of the summit, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, stated, "The AI World Summit 2025 was not just an event-it was a gateway to the future. At Chitkara University, we are committed to fostering collaboration between academia and industry to drive AI innovation. Partnering with visionary leaders like Rabbitt AI allows us to empower students, entrepreneurs, and professionals to lead in an AI-driven world."

London-based Generative AI company Rabbitt AI, founded by Harneet Singh, a serial entrepreneur and IIT Delhi alumnus, made a significant impact with its vision of helping organisations "Own Their AI." Backed by executives from TC Group, NVIDIA, Meta, and Microsoft, Rabbitt AI aims to position itself as a key player in the AI revolution. The company recently secured $2.1 million in funding to further its mission.

One of the highlights of the summit was the launch of AI Nama, a groundbreaking book featuring 15 real-world case studies on AI-driven business success. Designed for CXOs, founders, policymakers, and AI enthusiasts, AI Nama provides practical insights on AI adoption across industries such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and transportation.

Speaking about the initiative, Harneet Singh, Founder & CEO of Rabbitt AI, said, "Since we at Rabbitt AI are at the forefront of the AI revolution across the US and UK, our industry peers often sought a single, credible source of information on AI implementation. AI Nama serves as that GenAI Bible-a playbook for leaders navigating the AI-driven future."

The AI World Summit 2025 featured keynotes, expert panels, and hands-on workshops, covering AI applications in education, healthcare, technology, and governance. The event provided attendees with exclusive insights into emerging AI trends and business transformation strategies from industry experts.

Hosted at Chitkara University, Rajpura, Punjab, the summit successfully attracted students, entrepreneurs, industry professionals, and CEOs, offering them a firsthand look at the latest AI breakthroughs and their applications in business and society.

Chitkara University, a leading private university in India, is recognised for its focus on practical, industry-aligned education. Offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs, the university is known for its cutting-edge research, innovation, and strong industry partnerships, aiming to produce graduates well-prepared to meet the challenges of the global marketplace.

