The Alphabet Wall is Flickering Again, But This Time, the Message Leads Millie Bobby Brown to Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 18: Just when fans prepare to bid a tearful farewell to one beloved world, Millie Bobby Brown, the star synonymous with Netflix's global phenomenon, Stranger Things, is officially stepping into a new adventure.

Yes! Millie Bobby Brown is joining Yas Island, the leading leisure and entertainment destination as its newest Brand Ambassador, marking an epic pop-culture crossover timed perfectly with the Stranger Things season finale on Netflix. The star, adored by millions around the globe, now brings her adventurous energy and unmistakable charm to the ultimate entertainment destination.

In a scene straight out of Hawkins, Millie Bobby Brown is seen back in the Byers' living room, framed by the soft glow of the iconic alphabet wall. As she addresses viewers, she muses that it's finally time to say goodbye to Stranger Things, and maybe even take a much-needed holiday. Suddenly, the familiar lights begin to flicker once again, illuminating one by one until they spell out something unexpected: “YAS.” Coincidence? We think not.



https://www.instagram.com/reel/DRJjI4VEsKe/?igsh=eGc4M3ozMHFwZzM4

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, said:

“We couldn't think of a better time to welcome Millie Bobby Brown into the Yas Island family. Millie represents everything Yas Island stands for: imagination, adventure, and pure, unforgettable fun. As the world says goodbye to Eleven, we're thrilled to say hello to Millie and to a new chapter filled with wonder, excitement, and a little bit of mystery”

And just when you thought things couldn't get any more exciting, Stranger Things: The Experience has now opened to the public on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Step inside the world of Hawkins, one of the most defining universes of our time, uncover the mysteries of the Upside Down, and be the heroes of the story.

The lights are flickering, the story's unfolding, and this time, it's happening on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi! Fans can follow Millie's adventure in the upcoming episodes on Yas Island's official social media channels.

Stranger Things Experience packages are now available on yasisland.com.

Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi – just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai- Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi's largest mall, Yas Mall, eclectic dining at Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi's vibrant day-to-night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events at Etihad Arena, the Middle East's largest indoor entertainment venue and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB Abu Dhabi, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel. The destination also features WHITE Abu Dhabi, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory indoor venue, and more than 165 dining experiences dotting the island. Complementing these attractions is a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

