The Armour Strength launched in Ahmedabad, aims to emerge as a national gym chain

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 31:A new fitness destination, The Armour Strength, was formally launched in Ahmedabad on Monday, with a clear mission to introduce a contemporary approach to fitness and wellness in the city.

Founded by Samarth Vaishnav, Yagnesh Vaishnav, and Manish Sharma, The Armour Strength is more than a conventional gym. The facility combines structured training programmes, modern fitness equipment and a lifestyle-oriented approach to health and strength. The gym operates 24 hours a day and is designed to cater to both beginners and experienced fitness enthusiasts.

Speaking at the launch, the founders said the Ahmedabad facility marks the first step in a longer-term plan to build a scalable national fitness brand. They outlined plans to expand The Armour Strength through multiple centres and franchise outlets across India in the coming years.

Samarth Vaishnav said their objective is not limited to opening gyms, but to create a broader fitness ecosystem focused on structured training, transformation programmes and sustainable lifestyle practices.

The brand's philosophy is built around discipline, consistency and long-term well-being, with an emphasis on creating an environment that encourages members to make fitness an integral part of daily life rather than a short-term goal.

Yagnesh Vaishnav said the focus would remain on maintaining training standards and service quality as the brand expands. At the same time, Manish Sharma noted that they are actively exploring partnerships and franchise opportunities to accelerate growth.

With growing awareness of health and fitness in cities, the founders believe The Armour Strength is well positioned to tap into evolving consumer expectations, emerge as a strong, trusted national fitness brand, and contribute to the country's changing fitness culture.

The brand is also reaching out to entrepreneurs and investors interested in franchise collaborations as part of its expansion strategy.

