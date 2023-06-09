PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9: World Environment Day is the occasion that encourages everyone to think about newer ways to preserve natural resources and become valiant protectors for a greener future.

Depleting groundwater levels, drying rivers, deforestation, drought, flood, and chemical farming are alarming issues causing environmental disruption. The environment that human activities have threatened calls for immediate action before the loss becomes irreparable and irreversible. Not only does the result need a reversal, but one must constantly check their actions too.

Initiatives to Reverse Climate Change

Under the vision and guidance of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living Social Projects team has taken various initiatives to replenish the environment.

Reassuring Water Security by River Rejuvenation & Water Conservation

Under this initiative, 70 rivers/streams are being rejuvenated, and 65,000+ structures have been built to achieve the target. Few major rivers like Naganadhi in Tamil Nadu, Kumudvathi, Vedavathi & Palar in Karnataka, Kosi in Uttar Pradesh & Mauda in Maharashtra, have been brought to life, and recharge structures have been built to empower the farmers with water availability, which is the essence of all farming practices. The initiative has improved the crops and their lifestyles. It has raised a ray of hope and brightened the lives of the rural people.

Planting Trees to Restore Green Cover

Deforestation has adversely impacted the natural vegetation. Under the campaign 'Mission Green Earth', The Art of Living has planted more than 8,12,00,000 trees worldwide to help restore a balance in the environment.

Health & Hygiene Awareness Programmes

Promoting sanitation for better hygiene in rural areas, the organization has constructed more than 62,000 toilets and conducted hundreds of awareness programs on health & hygiene. These amenities have helped rural people to adapt to healthier and more hygienic ways of living. The practices suggested in the awareness programs, promote health and prevent contamination of the environment, thus reducing risk for rural people.

Natural Farming - Way to Sustainable Agriculture

The Art of Living has taken significant steps to educate and train over 22,00,000 individuals and 22,000 teachers in sustainable agricultural practices to ensure a greener future for the country.

Illuminating Rural India through Solar Energy

Clean Energy drives advance to conserve the environment and palliate the crisis with non-renewable fuels, such as gas and oil, and the future for the power needs of humanity. The Art of Living is successfully bringing a clean & affordable energy solution to rural India for a brighter tomorrow. The Art of Living has powered several schools with solar energy, distributing over 66,000 solar lamps and electrifying 165 schools

Re-cycling Waste into Organic Fertilizer

The Art of Living Social Projects team is processing 42,34,000+ kg of organic waste every year by converting it into nutrient-rich manure, of which 4,60,000+ kg is processed in New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) plants with a total capacity of 11,000+ kg to process in a single day. This initiative ensures that the maximum waste is recycled and reused, hence inching society towards sustainability.

Impact of Rigorous Efforts on the Nation

The initiatives taken by The Art of Living have brought about a positive impact on the environment as well as the mental frame of mind of people. Sustainability in farming, afforestation, clean energy usage, and replenishment of natural water resources have brought about awareness of living in a healthy environment that co-exists with nature. Many people have joined to reverse climate change and build a greener, cleaner, brighter future. These initiatives have helped improve the environment and people's lives in rural India. All of the above has kindled a ray of hope.

The Art of Living, a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader - Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, through its social projects, tries to bring the nation a step closer to sustainable development and restore the balance of the environment.

For more updates:

Follow us at: https://www.instagram.com/artofliving.sp/

Like us at: https://www.facebook.com/artoflivingsocialprojects

Tweet us at: https://twitter.com/artofliving_sp

Message us at: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/artofliving-sp

Contact:

Shamika Gandhi

+91-9986557389

shamika.gandhi@projects.artofliving.org

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor