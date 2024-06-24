The Art of Living & Kent Join Hands to Distribute 1,00,000 Free Water Filters

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24: In a move to elevate rural health and hygiene, The Art of Living and Kent have solidified a joint venture aimed at distributing Kent Gold UF (Optima) water filters across India - top quality, free of charge. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on 10 June 2024 in Delhi. Present at the signing ceremony were key figures including Shri Prasana Prabhu, Chairman of The Art of Living Social Projects, and Shri Mahesh Gupta, Managing Director, Kent while Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's divine presence infused the occasion with inspiration.

The initiative set an ambitious target of distributing 1,00,000 Kent Optima Water Filters across four Indian states, with the initial phase focusing on dispensing 25,000 filters in Maharashtra. The rollout will commence in Jalna district, where The Art of Living has identified a pressing need for clean drinking water. The candles, which are an essential component of the purification system, will be provided free of charge for four years after installation - a generous gesture ensuring that villagers will continue to have access to clean drinking water without any additional financial burden.

This collaboration stands out due to The Art of Living's proactive approach, which includes not only distributing but also pinpointing areas where these water filters are most urgently needed. A dedicated technical team from the organisation will conduct rigorous water quality tests, ensuring that the filters are allocated where water is unsafe for consumption.

This initiative, which falls under the broader umbrella of rural health and hygiene, aims to ensure clean drinking water availability in rural India on a sustainable basis.

The Art of Living's Transformative Impact on Rural Development

2,36,000+ Cleanliness drives conducted by volunteers

1,67,600+ People trained in rural programmes to reduce stress and build resilience

2,50,000+ Youth trained in India through Karmayogi Under the Karmayogi programme to effectively serve the community, improve governance, and contribute to national development goals.

1,00,000+ Rural champions of change created

59,000+ Youth become community leaders for integrated rural development

69,000+ Village pratinidhis appointed in 18,915 villages under 'Project Bharat' initiative for Sustainable Development Growth (SDG) implementation

1,10,000+ Smokeless chulhas distributed

62,000+ Toilets constructed

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living, a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, works closely with the Government of India to relieve the country from water scarcity through various water conservation projects. Other initiatives include sustainable agriculture, afforestation, free education, skill development, women empowerment, integrated village development, renewable energy and waste management.

