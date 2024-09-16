The Art of Living & The Ministry of Defence Team Up to Empower Ex-Servicemen

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 16: In the presence of world renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, between The Art of Living and the Director General Resettlement, Ex-Servicemen Department, Ministry of Defence, Government of India. This collaboration marks a vital step toward empowering Ex-Servicemen by creating self-employment opportunities and enhancing community services.

The partnership focuses on the resettlement of Ex-Servicemen through various developmental projects, including the creation of model villages. Ex-Servicemen, along with local communities, will participate in leadership training and awareness programs aimed at fostering growth and resilience.

By building a team of trained leaders and entrepreneurs from both the Ex-Servicemen and the local population, this initiative aligns with the goals of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). Together, they will engage and inspire local youth, helping them understand their roles, responsibilities, and the benefits available through the NRLM, paving the way for a stronger, more self-reliant rural India.

With Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision guiding this initiative, it aims to create sustainable livelihoods and foster a spirit of service and leadership among Ex-Servicemen and rural communities alike.

Inspired by the world renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; The Art of Living is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to peace, well-being, and humanitarian service. Committed to holistic development, The Art of Living champions various initiatives, including water conservation, sustainable agriculture, afforestation, free education, skill development, women empowerment, integrated village development, renewable energy and waste management. Through these multifaceted efforts, The Art of Living strives to create positive social and environmental impact, fostering a more sustainable and harmonious future for all.

