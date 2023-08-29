The Art of Living's Powerful Resolution For Water Conservation Awarded the Aakhri Boond Appreciation Token

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 29: Prasana Prabhu, Chairman of Vyakti Vikas Kendra India, The Art of Living, was awarded the Aakhri Boond appreciation token by the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

In a recently concluded session of the 'Capital Dialogue' series, Prasana Prabhu, Chairman of Vyakti Vikas Kendra India, was awarded the Aakhri Boond appreciation token for the organisation's work through the JalTara Project. The theme for the session was 'Unleashing India's Waterways'. The government is adopting various actions to eradicate the looming water crisis to ensure that every household receives ample water for daily requirements. The Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, graced the event with his presence and appreciated the work done by The Art of Living Social Projects Team to achieve this objective.

The initiative was launched by iTV Network in December 2019 and inaugurated by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the Union Cabinet Minister, Gajendra Shekhawat at The Art of Living Ashram in Bengaluru. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addressed the event and spoke about how non-native trees like acacia and babul planted near rivers have led to the lowering of the water table. In his words, "People need to carry out deforestation of non-native water-guzzling species and then carry out afforestation of native, indigenous species."

The execution of the Aakhri Boond initiative has successfully met expectations in the last 4 years, with a significant contribution from the volunteers of The Art of Living to improve the situation and make India water rich again.

The Art of Living is working on the rejuvenation of 70 rivers and streams across eight states in India. With more than 90,500 groundwater recharge structures built and over 7,00,000 trees planted, the initiatives for water conservation have influenced over 59,000 square kilometres of area and benefited more than 3,45,00,000 people across 19,400 villages. The efforts have resulted in the revival of many dried-up rivers, which now flow perennially, and the groundwater levels have also seen visible improvement. The Art of Living is working relentlessly to ensure sufficient volunteers are available to scale the project successfully in various regions of India.

About The Art of Living - Social Projects

The Art of Living, a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, works closely with the Government of India to relieve the country from water scarcity through various water conservation projects.

