The Basileio Debuts in Mulund: A Luxe Greek-Inspired Dining and Lounge Experience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17:The city's culinary and nightlife landscape is set for a bold transformation with the grand opening of The Basileio – Mulund's newest destination for refined dining, lounging, and celebration. Located in the heart of Mulund, The Basileio opens its doors in July 2025, introducing a first-of-its-kind concept that brings the essence of Greek luxury to Central suburbs.

Spanning over 6,000 sq. ft., The Basileio combines elegant design with contemporary flair to offer a holistic hospitality experience. The venue features over 180 seats and a standing capacity of 250+, making it ideal for both intimate gatherings and high-energy events.

By day, The Basileio presents a serene all-day dining atmosphere, featuring a globally inspired Mediterranean-Greek fusion menu. By night, the space transforms into a dynamic lounge, complete with curated entertainment, elevated mixology, and live flambé presentations—creating a multisensory experience for discerning guests.

Architecturally inspired by the Mediterranean, The Basileio showcases whitewashed walls, Santorini blues, natural textures, arched doorways, and lush green accents. Designed with a modern aesthetic in mind, the interiors are both refined and visually captivating, offering numerous photo-worthy moments.

“Our goal was to craft a space that seamlessly blends Mediterranean charm with modern sophistication,” said Mr Pratish Ambekar, Founder- The Basileio. “The Basileio is more than a restaurant or lounge—it is an immersive lifestyle destination where every detail is thoughtfully curated.”

The Basileio is deeply artist-centric, curated for a niche crowd that appreciates aesthetics, culture, and elevated nightlife. The space thrives on a vibrant Bollywood and Bollytech vibe, celebrating creativity in every form,” said Ms.Ruchita Rai – Head of PR, Sales & Marketing / Event Strategist.

The event calendar at The Basileio promises to set new benchmarks in entertainment, with themed nights, live DJs, bespoke private events, and surprise celebrity appearances, offering an experience tailored for Mumbai's evolving luxury audience.

Catering to a clientele that values culture, design, and distinction, The Basileio is envisioned as a hub for influencers, tastemakers, and patrons of fine living. With its unique concept, elevated ambience, and commitment to excellence, The Basileio stands ready to become one of the city's most talked-about destinations.

The Basileio – where flavour meets finesse, and every moment is a celebration.

Experience the realm. Reserve your table today.

For more information, please reach out to –

ruchita@thebasileio.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor