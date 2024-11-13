The Belgian Waffle Co is Offering an EXTRA FREE Waffle this Children's Day with #AlwaysAKid

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: The Belgian Waffle Co, India's largest waffle brand, reveals its latest campaign for Children's Day: #AlwaysAKid, reminding everyone to keep their inner kid alive, especially when it comes to indulgence. With a special offer: Buy 2 waffles and get 1 Free, valid for 13th, 14th & 15th November across all their 600+ stores, the brand is all set to cater to the innocent indulgence demands with an 'EXTRA FREE' waffle.

The campaign concept co-created with the agency SoCheers, taps into the nostalgic sentiment of indulging, allowing consumers to escape the daily grind and reconnect with the worry-free days of childhood, prompting them to be #AlwaysAKid. The messaging resonates well with the young GenZ and Millennial target group that the brand enjoys, supported with a lucrative offer.

"We are excited to bring to life a wholesome effort to evoke nostalgia among our target audience through our Children's Day campaign. #AlwaysAKid with The Belgian Waffle Co has worry-free indulgence at its core and celebrates non-judgemental fun, shedding the baggage of adulthood, in doing what you love the most," says Vrushali Parab, Head of Marketing at The Belgian Waffle Co.

The campaign #AlwayAKid kickstarted with two digital video commercials (DVCs), created by PivotRoots, a Havas Company, aimed at playfully capturing the joy of indulging, ditching the baggage of adulting to let the 'inner kid' shine, no matter the age. While film 1 showcases corporate employees' playful, child-like competitiveness over the 'extra' waffle, film 2 adeptly shows how the inner kid surfaces the moment the adults think of getting their favourite waffles. The transition of adults into real kids while devouring the treat brings a surprise spin. The films end by integrating the offer callout- Adulting ko karo ditch, Buy 2 & get 1 EXTRA waff-wich.

The campaign launch was preceded by a pre-buzz that started across the brand's 600+ stores PAN India, where every customer was given a 'Waffle Wonderland' doodle sheet to colour it their way, sparking creativity among customers. Everyone was also rewarded with a 'star sticker' on their hands, reminding them of their school days.

Taking the trip to nostalgia up a notch, the brand took an innovative approach to communicate the Children's Day offer on some OOH in Mumbai, Delhi & Bangalore, which have been grabbing eyeballs. The creative smartly showcases a school board with a mathematical equation, where L.H.S. (Left Hand Side) of 1 + 1 equals R.H.S. (Right Hand Side) of 3, indicating that the 'extra' waffle is free to cater to the kid in you. The campaign is further brought to life with on-ground activation of complementary caricature activity for customers across select stores.

An interesting collaboration is done by the brand with actor Darsheel Safary, beloved for his role in Taare Zameen Par, where Safary recreated iconic scenes from the film, connecting the Children's Day offer call-out with his famous math problem scene, 1 +1 =3. This fun collaboration taken live on Instagram has been getting a lot of positive responses from the viewers.

Join The Belgian Waffle Co in this fun, engaging Children's Day special campaign of #AlwaysAKid on the 13th, 14th, and 15th of November. The Offer: Buy 2 and Get 1 Free is available only in-stores.

