"The best and the most competitive country in producing cars is Bharat", says Ryad Mezzour

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : The inauguration day of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit witnessed a momentous announcement by Ryad Mezzour, Minister of Industry & Commerce of Morocco, as he highlighted Bharat's prowess as the best and most competitive country in car production.

Minister Mezzour proposed a robust collaboration between Morocco and Bharat, emphasising the potential for a South-South triangular cooperation that could stimulate growth not only in Africa and India but also on a global scale.

Minister Mezzour said, "The best and most competitive country in producing cars is Bharat. Moreover, thanks to our ideal position as a continental and world-class hub. Morocco and Bharat can work closely through a South-South triangular cooperation to promote growth in Africa, India and the world".

He added, "Indeed, our strategic partnership should also enable our countries to develop joint initiatives that include the entire African continent in the process of industrialising and developing economies but also to ensure food and health. The time is right for Morocco and Bharat to forge a stronger, more dynamic partnership".

In his address, Minister Mezzour underscored the strategic significance of both nations as continental and world-class hubs.

He spoke passionately about the need for a closer partnership that extends beyond economic boundaries, promoting joint initiatives for the industrialization and development of economies.

This collaboration, he argued, would not only drive economic growth but also play a pivotal role in ensuring food security and public health.

He identified the automotive industry as a key area where the two nations, with Bharat leading in car production, could leverage their strengths and create a mutually beneficial alliance.

The proposed South-South triangular cooperation aims to facilitate inclusive growth across Africa, India, and beyond.

Minister Mezzour outlined the vision of a strategic partnership that goes beyond conventional economic ties, emphasising joint initiatives that encompass the entire African continent.

The potential impact on industrialization and economic development is anticipated to be significant.

As both nations embark on this journey towards a more dynamic partnership, the collaboration holds promise not only for economic growth but also for fostering innovation, technology exchange, and addressing broader global challenges.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit serves as a platform for such transformative discussions as leaders from around the world converge to explore avenues for cooperation and mutual development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor